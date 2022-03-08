War in Ukraine: Civilians flee strategic town of Irbin as Russian forces advance

In Irbin, a strategic suburb west of Kyiv, desperate civilians try to escape bombing and the arrival of Russian troops. A team from France 24 reported from the front lines.

Near the last front line in northwest Ukraine, it is estimated that about ten thousand people have crossed from Irbin in the past five days.

Ukrainian forces destroyed a concrete bridge to slow the advance of the Russian army.

One kilometer away, Russian forces are allowing civilians fleeing the area to escape through a humanitarian corridor as fighting intensifies.

A soldier helping the citizens escape told France 24: “I am a legionnaire, the French Foreign Legion. I want to tell all the Ukrainians in France not to be afraid: it’s all right. We will win. It’s for sure.”

