War in Ukraine: Taking the Russians’ invasion near the border by surprise

After the Russian army entered the Ukrainian lands, the population on the other side of the border in the Belgorod region fell into a war that they did not expect. France 24 correspondent Elena Voluchini reports.

Less than 15 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the war surprised the Russian population of Belgorod in the middle of the night, right after President Vladimir Putin’s announcement.

Residents woke up to the sound of helicopters and shelling. They were not told an attack was about to happen.

“My sister called me at 5:30 in the morning and told me, ‘Putin announced that war will break out in Ukraine,'” said Olga, a resident of the area. Half an hour later it all started. We were so scared and scared.”

