Was this picture taken of Chechen leader Kadyrov praying at a gas station in Ukraine?

A photo purporting to show the President of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, spread on social media and in the international media. In the photo, Kadyrov is said to be praying at a gas station in Mariupol, the strategic port city where Chechen fighters are currently helping Russian forces vie for control. But the Chechen leader never claimed that the photo was taken in Mariupol. In fact, more than 200 kilometers were captured.

A photo of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was posted on Twitter on March 29 with the claim: “The President of the Chechen Republic Kadyrov desperately wants people to believe that he is fighting in Ukraine. […] Now he says that he is in Mariupol and publishes this photo without realizing it, but there are no Rosneft stations in Ukraine. ” In the photo, we see Ramzan Kadyrov praying on a carpet at a gas station.

Some users claimed that Kadyrov himself posted the photo, saying that he was praying in Mariupol. Even international media outlets such as Yahoo News or the Daily Mail published the photo with the caption, “Ramadan Kadyrov performs prayer at a gas station during a visit to war-torn Mariupol.”

Kadyrov and his soldiers are close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin and are helping the Russian army in the war in Ukraine.

Where does Ramzan Kadyrov pray? This image is actually a screenshot of a 2 min 16 sec video that was posted on March 29th on several pro-Chechen Telegram channels. The video was posted by Magomed "Lord" Daudov, the Chechen leader's right-hand man.

The video was posted by pro-Ramzan Kadyrov accounts on Telegram channels on March 29. © Observers Jowharmonitors were able to locate the petrol station in the video. It is a Rosneft gas station located 239 km east of Mariupol in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. The station is located on the M-4 motorway that runs between the Chechen capital Grozny and the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which connects to Mariupol via the E58 motorway.

Gas station geolocation: 46.788021, 39.665522

Ramzan Kadyrov never claimed that this photo shows him praying in Mariupol, many users of social media and media outlets were quick to “validate” this photo by noting that there are no Rosneft gas stations in Ukraine, and therefore Kadyrov must be lying regarding his whereabouts.

But Kadyrov never claimed that this particular photo showed him in Mariupol. The caption at the bottom of this video in the pro-Kadyrov Telegram channel where it was posted is “Короткая хроника поездки в Мариуполь” or “A brief summary of the trip to Mariupol”. The photos are intended to show him on his trip to Mariupol, not in or near the city.

The station is more than 700 km from Grozny, and about 240 km from Mariupol. © Observers As seen at the beginning of the video, Kadyrov is in the presidential palace in Grozny while it is still daylight, then ends up at a gas station 730 km north at night. The trip between the two places was about nine hours according to Google Maps.

Kadyrov himself did not transmit the video clip or the photo in which he was seen praying. On March 28, he posted another video on his Telegram channel, which has more than 1.6 million followers, showing his trip to Mariupol, but this prayer moment is not in that video.

In that video, the Chechen leader appears at a military headquarters in an unconfirmed location. In the video, he shows that he is Mariupol. There, he meets Andrei Mordvishev, commander of the Russian Army of the Southeastern War Front, as well as Russian soldiers and Chechen fighters. © Observers There is no visible evidence that Kadyrov was in Mariupol, Russian media picked up these posts on social media and claimed on March 28 that Kadyrov traveled to Mariupol to mobilize his forces. However, none of the videos or photos posted by the Chechen leader or other pro-Russia accounts provide any visual evidence that Kadyrov actually visited Mariupol. There are no videos showing him outdoors or anywhere recognizable in the city.

The questions surrounding Kadyrov’s visit are part of a larger propaganda war between the Ukrainian and Russian camps, both vying to declare control of the port city.

>> Read more on The Observers: In Mariupol, a war of Tyre to prove who controls the city