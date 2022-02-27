Watching coca production in Colombia on TikTok (2/2): farmers under the control of traffickers

Hundreds of videos posted on TikTok by young Colombians document the cocaine being produced in this South American country, from the fields where the coca grows to the laboratories where the leaves are turned into the drug. Colombia is the world’s largest producer of coca and cocaine. One of these young men told our journalists that many locals depend on coca production for their livelihood but that the sector is still under the control of drug smugglers.

Although coca and cocaine production is illegal in Colombia, many young people post videos on TikTok showing their work in this sector.

Three videos showing coca fields, filmed in the province of Cauca. “This plant is so beautiful, in a month, a month and a half, it must be plucked,” we hear at the first. The other two show workers at work. © Tik Tok.

“We are forced to sell the coca base to drug dealers.” Juan (not his real name) is one of those guys from TikTokers. In the first part of this series, he explains that he works in the coca industry, mostly for financial reasons, in Putumayo province, on the border with Ecuador. He owns his own land, where he grows coca, and also works on other, larger coca plantations where the leaves are harvested and made into a “coca base” in a secret lab – the next step for turning the leaves into cocaine.

Juan told us how the foliage and coca base are then sold.

I sell the leaves that I grow on my land to someone who is not part of an armed group. But then I usually have to let the drug smuggling groups in Putumayo know, because they buy papers from this broker.

On the other hand, with the coca base, we have to sell it directly to these groups. If we don’t, they might kick us off our land or give us a really big fine. If we cannot pay the fine, we will have to sell our land or leave the country because they may kill us.

Video filmed in Colombia, shows the “coca base” in a clandestine laboratory, an initial step in the cocaine industry. © Tik Tok.

However, even if we’re supposed to sell all of our products to these groups, we’d still put aside one side, just in case. For example, when groups are fighting for control of an area, which they often do, they often pay us late, so we end up short of money. So, sometimes, we sell some of our wares to groups of Ecuadoreans, who pay better than the Colombians anyway. At the moment, the price of a kilogram of coca base is 2,650,000 pesos [Editor’s note: 600 euros].

There are at least three armed groups operating in Putumayo, according to the Colombian NGO Indepaz and Alexandre Sánchez, a Putumayo-based social leader and spokesperson for the National Coordination of Coca, Marijuana and Poppy Farms (COCCAM): Carolina Ramirez Front, Comandos Bolivarianos de la Frontera (cons. from defectors from the former guerrilla group FARC, which signed a peace agreement with the government in 2016) and La Conestro (a paramilitary group).

‘I post videos on TikTok to show people how we grow coca’ Joan continued:

I post videos on TikTok to show people how we grow coca, so they can ask questions. Sometimes people from other countries tell me that they want to buy land to grow coca. Others ask me about the running rate for vacations, how much I will pay workers who harvest the leaves or how much I earn myself. Some people even write to me begging for work.

Having said that, some people have also told me that what I’m doing “isn’t good” and that I shouldn’t pollute because when we work in labs, we get rid of toxic liquids and coca leaves that are no longer used for us. In fact, to this end, armed groups ban factories within 50 meters of the rivers so as to prevent contamination of the water that the local population might drink.

A video posted by Juan, filmed in Putumayo, shows chemicals and equipment next to a river. The song accompanying the video reads: “A lot of people criticize my life, because I make dirty money, because I trade drugs and send them to the United States. […]. © TikTok.

I know my videos may cause me problems with the police or the military, but so far I haven’t had any.

“If the police or the army destroy my crops, I can replant them immediately.” A few months ago, they came to the area to get rid of the coca plantations. When they come, they’re on a helicopter, so you can hear them coming. We stop working. Then, they measure the land we’re working on and say they’re going to cut some of our crops. Usually, they take 20% of a plot of 1 hectare. But if we say we will “cooperate” with them, they may only take 10%. There are even people who give them money so they don’t ruin anything. However, even if they damage part of the crops, you can replant them immediately afterwards.

As for factories, they can be destroyed, but they cannot be burned due to environmental reasons.

A montage of two videos filmed in Putumayo, showing the arrival of helicopters. In a second you hear gunshots. © Tik Tok.

Police and soldiers are also active on TikTok

On TikTok, there are also videos posted by the police and soldiers, which show their work in eradicating coca crops. The Colombian Ministry of Defense reported that 103,100 hectares were eradicated and more than 5,700 plants were destroyed in 2021. Since right-wing President Ivan Duque took power in 2018, the government has intensified eradication campaigns.

A montage of two videos. At first, soldiers tear up coca plantations. According to the soldier who posted it, it was taken in Caqueta province. In the second, a policeman posted it, saying “Mom: let’s hope they don’t send you away to work,” then “putumayo eradication.” © Tik Tok.

“Sometimes the police or soldiers only cut some coca crops for money,” says COCCAM’s Alexandre Sanchez, “it is not legal” for the military and police to tear up only part of a coca field, as Juan described them. :

In theory, they are supposed to destroy all coca fields they find. But sometimes they occupy only part of the field if they come to an “agreement” with the peasants, for example, if they give them money. It’s theft. But this system means that the farmers do not lose all the crops on which they depend for their livelihood. And when agreement is not possible, clashes sometimes occur.

Colombian police did not respond to our request for comment. We will update this article if they do not respond.

Video taken from a helicopter flying over coca crops from 0’16. © Tik Tok.

Alexandre Sanchez added:

I don’t think young people posting on TikTok will have any problems because the authorities are already aware that there are coca farms and laboratories in these areas.

Twenty minutes south of Puerto Assis [Editor’s note: a town in Putumayo]There are already people who grow coca along the rivers. They know that if the police or the military rip their crops, they can replant them.

In my opinion, they are posting these videos because they are proud of their work and want to promote it – it’s how they make their living.

A video was filmed in Putumayo, in which a young man says he is harvesting coca leaves to earn money for his girlfriend. © Tik Tok.

Difficulty implementing coca crop replacement programs

In 2016, a peace agreement signed between the government and ex-combatants of the FARC included a plan that would use government money to help people give up coca to grow other crops. At the time, the government promised people who took part in the program one million pesos per month (roughly equivalent to the current minimum salary) for the first year.

But Juan says, “It’s more profitable to continue working on coca.” His long-term goal is to buy a larger plot of land in order to make more money and achieve financial stability.

Moreover, very few people received the money promised by the government. “Promises were not kept, so a lot of people who wanted to stop growing coca started growing it again, just to survive,” says Sanchez.

Moreover, the threat of armed groups also plays a role, as they do not look kindly on developing replacement programs, according to Endbase.

Video shot in Coca showing women harvesting coca leaves. © Tik Tok.