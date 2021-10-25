‘We are heading into the unknown, but we will not give up’

The situation in Sudan has deteriorated after security forces arrested the prime minister and other ministers and members of the Sovereignty Council, which made up the civilian government in the country, on October 25. The army fired into the air to disperse the mass of protesters who took to the streets to denounce the “coup,” leaving several wounded, according to accounts from neighbors.

Unidentified gunmen arrested several Sudanese leaders in early October 25, a government source told AFP. The internet was also cut across the country, Sudanese residents confirmed to us by phone.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, head of Sudan’s transitional authorities, announced the dissolution of the government and the Council of Sovereignty and declared a state of emergency.

رصاص حي شارع المطار. pic.twitter.com/hfTgG2nKqY

– مؤمِن (@ mo2mein) October 25, 2021 At the beginning of this video, we hear gunshots. “Live ammunition on the airport road, October 25,” shouts a protester.

In the morning, after learning of the arrest of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, the protesters took to the streets of Khartoum and Omdurman. They chanted “There is no turning back,” a slogan that dates back to the era of the dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir, toppled on April 11, 2019 after four months of widespread protests.

The security forces used live bullets to disperse the protesters trying to reach the army headquarters. Protesters burned tires in the streets, as seen in videos posted on social media, despite heavy internet disruptions.

At least three people died of gunshot wounds in the crackdown, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, and more than 80 were injured.

By noon, the army, with the help of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), had cordoned off bridges and main roads in Khartoum to prevent protesters from reaching the army headquarters. The following video shows security forces stationed outside a gas station, with smoke rising in the distance and protesters shouting: “The army belongs to Sudan, the army does not belong to Burhan.”

⛔️ الان امام محطة النحلة للبترول تواجد امني واغلاق الطرق المؤدية للقيادة العامة “دعم سريع – جيش – حير عمسعم

– طــه ود حنان (@ 6a7a_hussein) October 25, 2021 This video shows security forces stationed outside a gas station, with smoke rising in the distance and protesters shouting, “The army belongs to Sudan, the army does not belong to Burhan ”. ‘That was the saddest thing to see: the Sudanese face two years after the revolution’

Fatma (not her real name) is a journalist in Khartoum.

I live in the neighborhood around Khartoum airport. I didn’t dare to go out today. From the window, I can see the smoke from the burned tires. I hear shots from automatic weapons and stun grenades coming from army headquarters.

This morning, the protesters crossed the bridge leading to the army headquarters, and the army fired into the air to disperse them, causing several injuries.

There were also some brief exchanges of shells between protesters supporting the revolution and pro-army protesters. [Editor’s note: supported by the governor of Darfur, Minni Minawi, and Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim, both of whom represent armed groups and have called for the current government to be dissolved]. That was the saddest thing to see: the Sudanese face two years after the revolution.

There was an atmosphere of fear this morning. Schools sent SMS messages to parents saying that they could not allow students to attend classes today for safety reasons.

Journalists are now very scared, following the arrest of some civil society leaders. There were warning signs of this coup and restrictions on journalists’ freedoms came long before today.

This video shows members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) beating passersby with sticks at the edges of the protests, as shots echo.

Pro-military protesters, who have been campaigning in front of the presidential palace since October 6, prevented journalists from filming their sit-in, sometimes with force. They even blocked international media like the BBC.

It has been two weeks since the intelligence agency issued a travel ban on various political figures in civil society, including a Security Council member, Mohammed al-Fakki Sueima, and an aide to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Cheikh was arrested at his home in the middle of the night, in a humiliating manner. He posted a Tweet just before his arrest, saying “Soldiers are storming my home.” Images of his arrest were posted on social media.

Most of the stores are closed, the army has closed the main roads and the Internet has been cut off. In Sudan, many things need the Internet: making a doctor’s appointment, ordering a taxi, shopping. The country is paralyzed, but the Sudanese people have not given up. They have taken to the streets en masse to protest against President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s announcement to dissolve parliament early in the afternoon.

We are heading into the unknown, but we will not give up. We will never let them take our revolution.

Mohammed al-Assam, one of the leaders of the Sudan Professionals Association, a leading figure in the December 2019 revolution, joined the anti-coup protesters, as shown in this video shared on social media.

محمد ناجي الاصمالزمان اليومالتوقيت غير معلومالمكان الخرطوم pic.twitter.com/OFwQ7sAQXv

– شيخ الدمازين 🕌 (@shekaldmazeen) October 25, 2021 “They want to drag the country into violence and chaos. But no one will resort to violence. Our revolution is peaceful and will continue to be so,” says Mohammed al-Assam in this video.

The political crisis in Sudan comes in the midst of a serious economic crisis. The country is heavily in debt and the daily life of the Sudanese people is plagued by gas, electricity and fuel shortages.