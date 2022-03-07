“We have to be very careful” in talks with Russia, says the Estonian foreign minister

Estonian Foreign Minister Eva Maria Lemets gave an interview to FRANCE 24. Her country is one of five European Union member states that border Russia. Leimec explained why Estonia strongly supports Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union. She also warned that “we have to be very careful” in talks with Russia, adding that “we have to be prepared for long-term instability in Europe” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to Jowharfrom the capital Tallinn, Estonia’s Foreign Minister, Eva Maria Lemets, said that “Ukraine is not only defending itself, but also European values” and “must be able to choose its own destiny.”

The Baltic state is one of eight European Union member states that are calling for Ukraine to be granted immediate EU “candidate” status – a major step toward EU membership.

Eva-Maria Limites told France 24 that the West “must continue its efforts” to end the war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

It also warned of “the need to be very careful” in talks with Russia, which “violated international law, international agreements and obligations and did not fulfill their promise.”

Meanwhile, as discussions continued about tightening EU sanctions on Russia, the minister said the current measures could be stronger: “We must make this war costly for Russia.”