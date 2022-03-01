“We need to impose sanctions on Belarus too,” says Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

Latvian Foreign Minister, Edgar Rinkovic, said in an interview with Jowharfrom the Latvian capital Riga, Tuesday, that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to install a puppet regime in Kyiv. But he said he believed such a plan would “fail”, because the Kremlin does not have the military capacity to occupy Ukraine and “win the minds of Ukrainians after what the Russians are doing is almost impossible.”

The Latvian Foreign Minister confirmed that his government supports Ukraine’s membership in the European Union and the granting of Kyiv’s status as a candidate.

“At this time, it is very important to send a very clear signal to those Ukrainians who are fighting for their independence and freedom that they are not alone, that they belong in Europe,” Rinkevix said.

Click on the video player to watch the full interview.