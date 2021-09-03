‘We stand behind you,’ Biden vows to Louisiana on visit after Hurricane Ida

Less than a week after Hurricane Ida devastated the Gulf Coast, US President Joe Biden was in Louisiana on Friday to take a closer look at the damage and offer assistance from the federal government.

The devastation was clear as Air Force One approached New Orleans, uprooted trees and blue tarps covering the shattered houses that were brought into focus before landing. The road to nearby LaPlace, where local officials were to report to Biden, was dotted with wooden poles that supported power lines sticking out of the ground at odd angles.

“I promise we will have your back,” Biden said at the beginning of the briefing.

These trips to the scenes of natural disasters have long been a feature of the United States presidency. It is a time to show compassion and show the public that the president is leading through the crisis. It is also an opportunity to pause, albeit temporarily, from the political attacks that often dominate Washington.

In shirtsleeves and boots, Biden was greeted at the airport by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. Several Republicans, including Senator Bill Cassidy and Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Republican whip, were also in attendance.

I am in New Orleans, Louisiana, to see firsthand the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and to meet with state and local leaders from affected communities. They have the full support of the federal government to provide assistance as needed.

Biden was meeting with local officials and touring a neighborhood in LaPlace, a community between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain that suffered catastrophic wind and water damage, and was left with slashed roofs and flooded homes. He also planned an elevated tour of the hardest hit communities, including Lafitte, Grand Isle, Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish, where parish president Archie Chaisson said 25% of the homes in his community of 100,000 people were missing or they had suffered catastrophic damage.

Past presidents have been defined in part by how they handled such crises.

Donald Trump casually threw paper towels at people in Puerto Rico after a hurricane, drawing contempt from critics but little damage to his political position. Barack Obama embraced New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie in 2012 after Superstorm Sandy, a brief respite from partisan tensions that had threatened the economy with a fiscal cliff. And George W. Bush fell out of favor with the public after a poor and unprepared response to Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans in 2005.

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Biden is grappling with the lingering threat posed by climate change and the prospect of visits to disaster areas becoming a more common feature of the presidency. Beyond the damage to the Gulf Coast, debris from the storm killed at least 46 people from Maryland to Connecticut.

The president has signaled that destruction to call for greater public determination to confront climate change and help the nation deal with the fierce storms, floods and wildfires that have ravaged the country.

Perpetual climate crises

Scientists say climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events, such as large tropical storms and the droughts and heat waves that create the conditions for large wildfires. US meteorological officials recently reported that July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded in 142 years of record keeping.

Biden’s presidency, which has been in place for nearly eight months, has been shaped in part by perpetual crises. The president went to Texas in February after a cold winter storm caused his power grid to fail and he has repeatedly monitored the wildfires that have darkened the skies in western states.

In addition to natural disasters, the president has faced a host of other challenges. He’s looking for ways to rescue the 100-200 Americans trapped in Afghanistan after the longest war in American history ended just days ago. He is also facing the delta variant of the coronavirus that has stuck the country in an autumn of uncertainty just months after Biden declared his independence from the disease at a July 4 celebration on the White House lawn.

His call for determination to help the country overcome the pandemic and forge a $ 1 trillion infrastructure deal is now being applied to the dangerous task of resisting the aftermath of climate change. The proposal seeks to ensure that vital networks connecting cities and states and the country as a whole can withstand floods, whirlwinds and damage from an increasingly dangerous climate.

In Friday’s briefing with local officials, Biden insisted the infrastructure bill and an even broader measure would more effectively prepare the country for new challenges.

“It seems to me that we can save a lot of money, a lot of pain for our constituents, if we rebuild, we rebuild in a better way,” Biden said. “I realize that I am selling as I speak.”

Ida was the fifth-most powerful storm to hit the United States when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph), likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flooding, wind and other damage, including to the grid. electrical. Debris from the storm dumped devastating rains across parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, causing significant disruption to major population centers.

The storm has killed at least 48 people in the northeastern United States and at least 13 in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

(AP)