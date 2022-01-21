Weekly protests against compulsory vaccination in Germany are increasing

In Germany, more and more anti-waxers are joining an increasing number of demonstrations in cities across the country. Mandatory vaccination planned to be introduced in March mobilizes opponents to the jab. FRANCE 24’s Nick Spicer and Anne Maillet report from Berlin.

“Covid vaccine is not safe!” A man’s voice can be heard in loudspeakers during a weekly protest on Monday night in Berlin against mandatory covid-19 vaccination. Every week, tens of thousands of anti-waxers march on the streets of German cities and their numbers grow.

Their motivation is different but their opponents, people who are for vaccination, have run out of patience and are also taking to the streets.

“Each person should decide for themselves whether they want to be vaccinated or whether their children should be vaccinated,” a young protester in Berlin said on Monday. “It’s dictatorial and drives people to the margins of society,” said another elderly man.

A counter-demonstration starts on a nearby street. Residents of the neighborhood are there to prevent anti-waxers from gathering. When the two protests collide, confrontation is inevitable. “It’s just a minority of people trying to present themselves as victims of a totalitarian regime, it’s an insult,” said one woman.

With a parliamentary debate on the plan for next week, there is a fear that anti-waxers will become more radical.

“Mandatory vaccination will fuel the fire,” said Dr Sophia Hunger, a researcher at the Berlin Social Science Center, in an interview with FRANCE 24. “From what I see, we can not rule out that it [will] triggered a violent reaction, even attacks from the far right. “

