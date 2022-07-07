WORLD NEWS

Well-known ‘Godfather’ actor James Kahn dies at 82

By hanad

American actor James Caan, finest identified for enjoying Sonny Corleone within the film “The Godfather,” has died on the age of 82, his supervisor introduced Thursday.

Kahn, who additionally had roles in “Distress,” “Thief” and “Rollerball,” obtained an Academy Award nomination for his tragic portrayal of the eldest son of a mafia household in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

“It’s with nice unhappiness that we inform you of the dying of Jimmy on the night of July 6,” his household mentioned in a tweet posted on the Kan account. Cannes supervisor confirmed the information to AFP.

(AFP)

