West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS imposes new sanctions on Mali and Guinea

The West African regional grouping ECOWAS on Sunday hardened its stance against Mali and Guinea ruled by the military, imposing new individual sanctions and calling on both countries to respect timetables for a return to democracy.

The Economic Community of West African States “has decided to sanction all those implicated in the delay” in the organization of the elections scheduled for February 27 in Mali, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean- Claude Kassi Brou, after a 15-nation group summit in Accra, capital of Ghana.

He said Mali had “officially written” to Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, who holds the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, to inform him that the Sahelian country would not be able to hold elections as planned.

“All transitional authorities are concerned about the sanctions that will take effect immediately,” Brou said, adding that the travel bans and asset freezes also affected family members.

In a final statement after Sunday’s summit, ECOWAS said it “deeply regrets the lack of progress” towards holding elections in Mali.

The situation has raised concerns internationally, prompting a UN Security Council delegation in Mali late last month.

The council members “reiterated their call to the Malian transitional authorities to achieve … the transfer of power to the democratically elected civil authorities within the agreed timetable,” the officials said in a statement.

Mali’s junta expelled ECOWAS special envoy Hamidou Boly from the country on October 26, declaring him “persona non grata”.

On Sunday, ECOWAS condemned the expulsion.

As for Guinea, where soldiers took power on September 5, ECOWAS decided to maintain the country’s suspension from the bloc, as well as sanctions against individual members of the junta and their families.

He also reiterated his demand for the “unconditional release” of 83-year-old President Alpha Conde, who has been under house arrest since his overthrow.

In the final statement, he praised the adoption of a “transition letter”, the appointment of a civilian prime minister and the formation of a transitional government, echoing Brou after an ECOWAS delegation to the country in October.

But he asked the authorities to “urgently present a detailed timetable … for the holding of elections” in the country of 13 million people.

Mali faces jihadist insurgency

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who overthrew Conde after months of discontent against his government, had promised to restore civilian rule after a transitional period of unspecified duration.

ECOWAS leaders appointed Mohamed Ibn Chambas as their special envoy to Guinea, who had spent decades under authoritarian or dictatorial regimes prior to Conde’s election in 2010.

At a September summit, ECOWAS demanded that Guinea hold elections within six months.

Regional leaders also demanded that Mali’s junta adhere “strictly” to that country’s transition schedule.

ECOWAS rescinded economic sanctions against Mali and its suspension from the organization when the junta headed by Colonel Assimi Goita promised a transition of no more than 18 months.

But Goita mounted a new coup in May, ousting transitional president Bah Ndaw and his prime minister, Moctar Ouane.

ECOWAS suspended Mali once again, but did not apply new sanctions.

Swathes of Mali, a vast nation of 19 million people, are out of government control due to a jihadist insurgency that emerged in the north in 2012, before spreading to the center of the country, as well as neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. .

Brou noted that the deployment of contractors from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner in Mali was “one of the concerns of the heads of state.”

ECOWAS will hold its next summit in December, when it will consider further sanctions “if the situation persists,” Sunday’s statement said.

