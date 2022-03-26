West African bloc ECOWAS imposes sanctions on Mali over election delay

The West African regional bloc said, on Friday, that it would maintain sanctions imposed on Mali due to the military rulers of the Sahel country, delaying the return of civilian rule after a coup.

At the end of a summit in Ghana, ECOWAS also issued warnings to the military councils that had recently seized power in Guinea and Burkina Faso.

The Economic Community of West African States said Guinea’s military leaders must present an “acceptable timetable for transition” by the end of April, or else punitive measures will be imposed on the government and the NTC.

The bloc added in a statement that if the Burkina Faso military junta does not free former President Roch Marc Christian Kabore from house arrest by Thursday next week, “individual sanctions” will result.

The talks in Ghana’s capital, Accra, came three months after the bloc imposed tough sanctions on Mali.

Mali’s Foreign Minister, Aboulaye Diop, said in a tweet earlier today that they had opened “behind closed doors between heads of state”.

The leader of Mali’s junta, Asimi Gueta, was invited to the summit, according to an ECOWAS document seen by AFP.

But it was not clear at the opening whether he was physically present or virtual.

The summit came about a week after the ECOWAS envoy to Mali traveled to Bamako, but talks on restoring civilian rule were inconclusive.

The 15-nation bloc is pressing the Malian army, which seized power in 2020, to hold elections within 12-16 months.

But strongman Gueta has so far defied international pressure to hold elections.

Four coups since 2020, the Court of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) on Thursday ordered the suspension of financial sanctions.

It was not clear whether the suspension of the West African Economic and Monetary Union court would lead to an immediate lifting of sanctions.

Both the ECOWAS and the West African Economic and Monetary Union implemented economic and diplomatic sanctions against Mali in January after the junta proposed it stay in power for up to five years.

Mali’s military council considers the sanctions illegal and has vowed to challenge them in international courts.

Much of Mali, a vast country of 21 million people, is suffering from a jihadist conflict that first emerged in 2012 and has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Gueta seized power in Mali in August 2020, then installed a civilian-led interim government.

But in May 2021, he ousted these civilian leaders – in a second coup. He was later sworn in as interim president.

In September last year in Guinea, Colonel Mamady Domboya ousted elected president Alpha Condé, who sparked mass protests by seeking a controversial third term.

Kabore was ousted by Lieutenant Colonel of Burkina Faso Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba in January after two days of army mutinies amid frustration with the jihadist conflict.

The ECOWAS suspended the membership of the three countries.

