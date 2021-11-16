West fumes as Russia salutes ‘crisp precision’ of satellite attack

Russia said on Tuesday it had conducted a weapons test targeting an old Russian satellite with “crisp precision” and denied accusations by the United States, France and NATO that the test had been dangerous to spacecraft in orbit.

US officials said Monday’s test generated a debris field in low Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station (ISS) and would pose a danger to space activities for years.

The four Americans, one German and two Russians aboard the ISS were forced to briefly seek refuge in their docked capsules due to debris released by the blast.

At least 1,500 pieces of the destroyed satellite were large enough to appear on radar and with telescopes, the US State Department said. Countless other fragments were too small to track, but they still posed a danger to the space station, as well as to orbiting satellites.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the test was reckless, posed a threat to the ISS and an orbiting Chinese spacecraft, and showed that Russia was developing new weapons systems.

In a joint statement, France’s defense and foreign ministries said the test was “destabilizing, irresponsible and likely to have consequences for a long time in the space environment and for all actors in space.”

In a previous tweet, French Defense Minister Florence Parly lashed out at the “space hooligans” who “generated[e] debris that pollutes and endangers our astronauts and satellites. “

Dismissing the criticism, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the test debris posed no threat to the ISS, and that Washington knew it.

“In fact, we successfully tested a promising system. It hit the old satellite with crisp precision. The fragments that formed do not pose a threat to space activity,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, according to the RIA news agency. .

The target was a non-operational spacecraft, Tselina-D, which had been in orbit since 1982, the ministry said in a statement. He said the United States, China and India had conducted similar tests in the past.

The Defense Ministry said Russia was forced to beef up its defense capabilities due to US weapons tests and Washington’s decision to establish a space force in 2020.

Moscow said it had sought a deal to halt the deployment of weapons in space for years, but that Washington and its allies had blocked the deal at the United Nations.

