Western Allies to Convene in Ramstein Amid Ukraine’s Call for Increased Support – Live Coverage

The United States is hosting a meeting at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday to discuss increased support for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western allies to send more fighter jets and long-range missiles as battles with Russia continue in the east of the country. Representatives from around 50 countries will attend to coordinate their backing for Kyiv. Stay updated on the war in Ukraine on our live blog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

8:04pm: Air alarms in Kyiv were triggered by Shahid drones. The Ukrainian air force reports that there were around ten Shaheed drones flying over Ukraine last night. Get more information by clicking on the video below.

00:29

4:14am: G7 nations are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia. This was reported by the Kyodo news agency on Friday, citing government sources in Japan.

4:00am: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has stated that China is not inflaming the situation in Ukraine and is advocating for a peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. Speaking at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, Qin said China has no intention to engage in major power competition and opposes interrupted international supply chains.

1:15am: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius rejected a quick decision on Ukraine’s membership at NATO. Pistorius said that while the door is open for Ukraine to join NATO, the country’s membership cannot be discussed at this time. Ukraine wants the military alliance to offer it membership.

12:40am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested that Mexico help deliver his proposed peace plan for Ukraine. However, some Ukraine supporters have criticized leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for finding fault with European arms shipments to Kyiv.

Key developments from Thursday, April 20: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared that the alliance’s priority is to ensure Ukraine is victorious in the war against Russia. Stoltenberg stated that a membership plan for Kyiv will be discussed at a summit in July. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday to discuss the Black Sea grain deal.

