Western powers ‘determined’ to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States expressed “determination” during a phone call Monday that Ukraine’s sovereignty must be respected, the French presidency said.

While Russia is accused of preparing an attack on its neighbor, the leaders also “expressed their commitment to act to maintain peace and security in Europe,” the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said after the call.

All leaders stressed the need for Russia to rejoin the negotiations with Ukraine, as part of the group of “Normandy Four” under the aegis of France and Germany, Macron’s office said.

The diplomatic coordination on Ukraine comes on the eve of a long-awaited video conference between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the issue and after a warning early Monday from the White House that Washington was ready to act against Moscow. in case of aggression against Ukraine.

The United States was ready to boost its military presence in Eastern Europe should Moscow invade Ukraine, the White House warned.

In a sign of rising tensions with Moscow, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country’s eastern front on Monday, where Kiev has been fighting pro-Russia separatists since 2014.

A senior US official told the Washington Post on Friday that Russia was preparing to launch an offensive in early 2022 that involved up to 175,000 troops.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any warlike intentions and accused the Western powers of increasing “provocations”.

