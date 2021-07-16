What are its EU neighbors doing now that France is extending the use of the Covid health pass?

The mandatory health pass for access to cultural and recreational sites will come into effect in France from July 21, as President Emmanuel Macron announced early this week. Which other European countries apply a similar scheme and what impact does it have on vaccination coverage?

“The health pass will never be a right of access that discriminates against the French. It cannot be made mandatory for access to everyday places.” These are the words of the French president in April. In an interview with the regional press, Macron firmly rejected the idea of ​​a health pass. Barely two months later, under pressure from the rising Covid-19 Delta variant, the president made a U-turn.

From July 21, the health pass is mandatory for access to recreational and cultural venues with more than 50 people, including cinemas and museums. From the beginning of August, on presentation of your health card, it is necessary to drink coffee, even on a terrace, to have lunch in a restaurant or to go shopping in a shopping center. Customers must provide either a QR code showing they have been fully vaccinated, a negative PCR or antigen test that is less than 48 hours old, or proof that they have recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months. It is unlikely that institutions will not check, as under the government’s draft law they could face fines of up to €45,000 and jail time of up to a year if they do not follow the rules.

Since Macron’s dramatic announcement on July 12, accusations of “health dictatorship” have been spreading on social networks. According to authorities, more than 20,000 people across France protested on Wednesday, Bastille Day, in the name of “freedom” against the president’s announcements.

Since May in Denmark

With its health pass that applies to everyday places, both indoors and out, France will now be one of the most restrictive countries in Europe, but it is far from an exception. Health certificates are already a reality for millions of Europeans.

The vast majority of European countries only require a health pass at major events attended by hundreds of people, but several governments have decided to go further by imposing it in everyday situations.

Denmark was the first country in Europe to introduce a “Corona Pass”. To go to a restaurant, cinema or hairdresser, customers must present their health passport with a negative test less than 72 hours old, a vaccination or a recent recovery from Covid-19.

A health pass is also part of Austrian daily life for almost two months, with rules similar to the Danish “Corona pass”.

In other EU countries, the health pass does not necessarily apply to the entire country. In Germany, this responsibility depends on the incidence of the epidemic in the specific region.

The same principle applies in Portugal, where the pass is required in areas more severely affected by Covid-19, and is mandatory only on weekends.

In Luxembourg, the authorities are relatively flexible as institutions are not forced to check their “CovidCheck”, the local name for the health card. If they don’t, they still have to respect specific sanitation measures.

Greece is moving towards a much stricter regime. From July 16 to the end of August, people can only enter if they can demonstrate that they have been vaccinated.

A boost for vaccination?

In countries that have introduced a health pass to access bars or restaurants, such as Austria and Denmark, the vaccination rate is 44.2 percent and 42.9 percent, respectively. This is better than in France (39.6 percent), but lower than in Spain, where 48.75 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

By making the vaccine almost mandatory, the French government wants to believe it will convince the hesitant vaccine to get the shots and catch up to its European neighbours. According to the Doctolib website, one of the main French sites to register for a vaccine, more than two million people have made an appointment to receive a first injection since Macron’s announcement on Monday evening. But this boost could be short-lived, predicts Yves Coppieters, professor of public health at the Free University of Brussels (ULB), in conversation with FRANCE 24.

“Forcing people to get vaccinated so that they can participate in a whole range of social activities will certainly encourage some people. We call this passive prevention. In public health, we know that this is very effective in the short term. , but it is running out,” says Coppieters. “Anyone who still hesitates or is actively against it, is still not vaccinated. We must move towards proactive prevention, closer to the people, and try to convince them with data and clear information.”

Coppieters also believes that we cannot rely entirely on vaccination to control the epidemic. “We must continue to make tests accessible. I think it will be a mistake to charge them. In addition, it is also essential to ensure patient isolation, follow up on contact cases and respect social distancing. through all these strategies that will allow us to control the epidemic in the coming weeks,” said the Belgian doctor, who believes that the French decision is based more on political concerns than on public health concerns.

After France, other European countries could go down the path of extending their health passes to bars and restaurants. This is already being proposed in Italy, where the number of infections is rising again. Ireland has also accelerated its health pass to reopen pubs and restaurants for indoor drinking and dining on July 19.

This article has been adapted from the original in French.