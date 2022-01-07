What are the favorites and outside bets to win CAN-22?

As the football world looks forward to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) kick-off in Cameroon on January 9, Jowharlooks at the favorites and the bets outside in the battle for the trophy.

Twenty-four national teams will compete at CAN, but only one can win the crown. Here are the favorites as well as some of the often overlooked challengers vying for victory:

Algeria

Algeria are favorites to win and pull off their second straight CAN triumph after winning the tournament last, 2019. They stormed through the qualifiers for both the CAN and the 2022 World Cup in December – with four wins and two draws in both cases. With one of Africa’s biggest players in the form of Manchester City’s outfielder Riyad Mahrez, Djamel Belmadi’s team flies high in a row with 33 games in a row undefeated in all competitions.

Even without its European-based players – most of their strongest talents, including Mahrez – Algeria took the victory in the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar in November and December, with particularly impressive performances by winger Youcef Belaili and offensive midfielder Yacine Brahimi. Yet, as football fans have long seen in many tournaments, the favorite status often creates the burden of high expectations.

Senegal

The Teranga Lions, as they are nicknamed, have been recognized as one of the most formidable forces in African football ever since their famous victory over France – Thierry Henry’s and Patrick Viera’s mighty Bleus – in the 2002 World Cup. .

After narrowly losing to Algeria in the CAN-19 final, Aliou Cissé’s men are serious challengers to realize their long-awaited potential and win their first ever trophy – especially as they have some of the most impressive talent in the form of superstar Liverpool winger Sadio Mané, Chelsea’s goalkeeper Édouard Mendy and Napoli’s midfielder Kalidou Koulibaly.

Cameroon

Cameroon caught the attention of football fans when they became the first African team ever to reach the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup, losing only to Bobby Robson’s famous team in England. They miss the big stars their rivals have – but Cameroon’s opponents will be wary of the home advantage they have.

In any case, Cameroon’s Portuguese coach Antonio Conceicao is not afraid to set very high expectations with his promise to “at least” reach the final

Egypt

The Pharaohs are the perennial favorites to win the CAN for two reasons. The first is that they have historically been the most successful team in the Africa Cup of Nations – winning the trophy seven times, including three times in a row in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The second reason is Mo Salah. The Liverpool striker is one of the best players in the world right now – some would say that he has the best striker football right now. After winning the Champions League and Premier League with his club Liverpool, Salah has every incentive to drive Egypt to CAN glory.

Morocco

Morocco have proven to be a force to be reckoned with after showing a remarkably successful defensive line-up in the CAN qualifiers – conceding just one goal – and a terrifying attack in the World Cup qualifiers – scoring 20 goals; second best after Algeria.

Morocco’s strength is so great that manager Vahid Halilhodzic has been able to release some of his best players – namely Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, Ajax Noussair Mazraoui and Marseille’s Amine Harit without affecting their performances.

Tunisia

Eagles of Carthage, as they are nicknamed, looks like a strong outsider effort to win CAN-22 after battling the best qualifying performance of any team with 16 points (five wins and a draw). Manager Mondher Kebaier has had some strong performances from the sidelines – which takes them to the final of the FIFA Arab Cup – but while Tunisia can steam to victory over middle teams, they have often fought against the big teams. If Kebaier wants to meet fans’ high expectations and take Tunisia to his second CAN victory since their 2004 victory, he must get them over this psychological barrier.

Mali

Mali boasts a young and enthusiastic squad and a well-respected manager in the form of Mohamed Magassouba, impressive performances, an impeccable track record in the World Cup qualifier 2022 and – above all – an iron defense. All these factors make them strong candidates to make a surprise and come back from Cameroon with the CAN trophy.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast is a completely different team from the side that won the Africa Cup of Nations 2015. The stars Yaya Touré, Kolo Touré and Copa Barry are all gone.

Now a rejuvenated and equally talented squad has taken their place – with a magnificent attack centered around Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, arguably the best Premier League player who is not one of the six big clubs, and Ajax striker Sébastien Haller, currently the top of the Champions League. scorer.

With Arsenal winger Nicolas Pépé running and whipping in crosses while AC Milan’s Franck Kessié holds the fort in central midfield, Ivory Coast will run many defenders rescued in Cameroon.

It is a youth team that is eager for a win, who sees no reason to wait for the tournament to play at home in 2023 before claiming the trophy.

