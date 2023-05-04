What information do we have regarding the pictures of Taiwanese individuals brandishing Nazi flags?

Since April 21, an online pro-China account has been sharing images claiming that young Taiwanese individuals have a “passionate” interest in the Nazi symbol. However, the photographs featuring the Nazi party flag were taken during fringe events in Taiwan, which have no significant neo-Nazi ideological presence, according to experts. On April 21 and 26, the Twitter account posted photographs of Taiwanese men posing with Nazi symbols. Although the images are indeed authentic – taken on April 20 – in a Taipei restaurant, similar incidents are marginal and are not indicative of neo-Nazi ideology’s significant presence in Taiwan, as experts clarify. The content uploaded by the pro-China account showed images from unrelated events. Though these events are real, they happened over several years and are out of touch with the political climate in Taiwan. Historian Paul Jobin explains that while historical revisionism exists in Taiwan, it has more to do with specific regional issues than Nazism and fascism.