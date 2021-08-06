what’s behind the plummeting Covid cases in Britain?

The number of confirmed new Covid-19 cases has fallen dramatically in the UK in the past two weeks – shockingly good news, which defies expectations that the end of social distancing measures and the prevalence of the contagious Delta variant will increase the number of cases would increase.

The number of recorded cases has halved in the past two weeks, from 54,674 on July 17 to 22,287 on August 2. Neither experts nor the UK government expected this – with some forecasting up to 100,000 new cases a day by the end of summer and Health Minister Sajid Javid urging people to remain cautious after the vaunted “Free Day” on July 19 ended social distancing measures.

“We were surprised” at the first signs that cases were in free fall the week of July 20, recalls Kevin McConway, former vice president of the Royal Statistical Society and professor emeritus of applied statistics at the Open University.

Initially, many observers assumed that a drop in the number of PCR tests was responsible for this precipitous drop. But it soon became clear that this was too small a factor to explain such a large phenomenon.

“Indicators show that hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients stagnated and then started to decline, which is encouraging and seems to confirm the hypothesis that there is indeed a significant decline in new cases,” explains Thomas Wingfield, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Amsterdam. Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

So it’s a “longer-term downtrend that we’re seeing here,” McConway confirmed. “We knew there would be a slowdown in new cases after the big increase in early July — but not as quickly or as strongly,” he continued.

Surprising Euro effect

A constellation of several factors seems to have worked out well for Britain.

“The hot summer weather forced people outside and to open doors and windows and thereby ventilate confined spaces,” Wingfield noted, bearing in mind that the coronavirus is spreading less outdoors.

A more counterintuitive reason for the drop in cases is the effect of the Euro 2021 football tournament — “which predictive models hadn’t taken into account at all,” McConway noted.

There was a spate of falls among young men during the Euros from June 11 to July 11, when this group flocked to pubs and stadiums amid a wave of national exuberance as England reached the final with a string of stellar performances.

As a result, many under 35s – who are the least at risk of serious or even symptomatic infections – were protected from Covid-19 after the tournament because they had just acquired immunity. With the vast majority of people over 40 fully vaccinated thanks to the UK’s famously rapid rollout of the injection and an unusually large number of young people now resistant to the disease, it seems that the virus had far fewer ways to to spread than before.

The comparison between England and Scotland illustrates the Euro effect: “The decline in new cases started earlier in Scotland after the Scottish football team was previously eliminated from the tournament,” McConway noted.

Finally, it appears that Britons have been much more cautious than experts had predicted. “One of the main question marks looming over the epidemiological models was how people would behave after social distancing was lifted,” McConway said. The most pessimistic forecasts foresaw that British nationals would drop all warnings after July 19. But “I think the fact that people often continue to wear masks when shopping and keep their distance in confined spaces makes a big difference,” McConway continued.

So was Boris Johnson right to end restrictions on July 19, contrary to the advice of many scientists? It is “too early” to say the prime minister’s decision was justified, McConway said. Significantly, the government has not yet announced the fall in new cases. “There’s a danger that people will relax their vigilance if we rejoice too much — and that would likely lead to new infections,” he continued.

The decline in Covid cases could simply move the problem into the fall, McConway warned. If the epidemic kicks in at the start of the school year in September, “nothing will be won, as hospitals tend to get busier from the fall due to an influx of patients with seasonal illnesses,” he warned.

Hence the absolute need to distribute vaccinations, McConway concluded: “The data show that vaccines protect even against the Delta variant.”

This article has been adapted from the original in French.