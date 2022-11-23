What’s driving the escalation of violence within the French abroad division of Mayotte?

In 2009, the archipelago of Mayotte, situated within the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the African coast, voted in a referendum to turn out to be France’s latest abroad province. Many hope the change will assist the area keep away from the violence that plagued neighboring Comoros, which opted for independence within the Nineteen Seventies. However 13 years later, the violence overseas is worse than ever. We’re joined by Mayotte lawmaker Estelle Yosef, who warns the islands could possibly be vulnerable to descending into civil warfare.