When a country becomes a battlefield and what does that mean for Ukrainian women

As the war in Ukraine continues, in a special edition, we focus on its impact on women. With hundreds of thousands fleeing the conflict, it increasingly puts women and girls at risk of violence.

We talk to those who stayed behind, including one of the country’s first female combat soldiers as she prepares to defend Kyiv from Russia. We also speak to those from afar now watching in horror as their country turns into a battlefield.