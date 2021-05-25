‘When I knew I had to return to Morocco, I felt pain and sorrow’

An estimated 8,000 migrants from Morocco flowed across the border to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Monday, May 17. However, more than 6,500 of these migrants were sent back to Morocco when the Spanish police and military were able to contain the influx. The Jowharobservers spoke to some of these migrants, both those who stayed in the Red Cross camp in Ceuta or returned to Morocco.

Photos and videos show thousands of people crossing Ceuta on Monday, May 17, when the Moroccan government reportedly relaxed its border controls with Spain following a diplomatic row. While many of the migrants were Moroccan, some were of sub-Saharan African descent, having reached Morocco as the last outpost on their journey to Europe.

‘They wanted to send us back, but we cried and said we couldn’t go’

One of these migrants was Aicha (not her real name), a woman from Mali who stayed in Morocco for two and a half years before taking the opportunity to enter Ceuta.

I was with my friends (Editor’s note: on Monday, May 17) and I brought some things to sell on the road. Some people, Moroccans, told us we could go to Ceuta. They said anyone can go. We left everything on the road and we ran. We ran to the border and swam across. They wanted to send us back to Morocco, but we cried and said we couldn’t go. In Morocco we suffer, all black people suffer. Sometimes we had nothing to eat at all, we just had to beg.

Aicha is currently in the Red Cross camp in Ceuta with several other Malian women and their children. They hope to find the opportunity to move to mainland Europe and find work.

We are now safe. The Red Cross takes care of us, they give us food, three meals a day. Saturday we did the vaccination against coronavirus.

According to Mariam (not her real name), who spent four years in Morocco before crossing to Ceuta, Morocco is a challenging place for sub-Saharan migrants, who are often fleeing violence in their home countries. Mariam is currently staying with Aicha in the Red Cross Camp.

We came to Ceuta because we needed help. We had no resources in Morocco, we had no resources in Mali. We are exhausted. We have nothing left in Mali since the war. We ran, we ran all the way to Morocco. And we ran to Ceuta, we went into the water to swim over it with a 2 year old child. We did not want to go back to Morocco because it is difficult for us there. We were on the street with our children and asked for money. Every night we paid to have a place to stay.

Refugees from Mali account for a growing share of asylum applications in Spain, a result of the protracted conflict that has ravaged the West African country since 2012. Organizations such as the Red Cross and the UN Refugee Agency have been committed to providing immediate relief and long-term relief. to asylum seekers.

However, the sub-Saharan migrants who have been sent back to Morocco have taken an important step back in their journey to Europe.

‘We went back home on foot’

Marie (not her real name), a migrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has lived in Tangier, Morocco, since 2016. She arrived in Ceuta the evening of May 17, crossed the border on foot, but arrived the next day.

Many of us crossed the border, the majority were Moroccan. We arrived safely and were well received. They gave us a place to sleep. The Red Cross helped us a lot and gave us everything we needed. I even had some aches and pains that they helped treat.

The next day things started to go bad. Many Moroccans started throwing stones and the police tried to maintain order, but to no avail. We were rejected. The Spanish authorities opened the gate and kicked us out, then closed the gate. Some Moroccans were more aggressive, while the Spaniards wanted peace and quiet. They started throwing tear gas at each other over the gate, even though the migrants were outside. We returned home on foot. When I knew I had to go back to Morocco, I felt pain and sadness, I was completely destabilized. We tried to take the bus, but couldn’t because the Moroccans said they didn’t want us on their bus. Me and several other black people were able to get away but they took some other black people away, I don’t know where. We returned home on foot and caused a lot of pain in my feet.

The road from Ceuta to Tangier is more than 70 km long. Marie and her family returned there with various provisions they had received from the Red Cross, including diapers, food, and blankets.

Despite this setback, Marie’s goal is still to reach Europe for better opportunities.

We are tired of being here in Morocco, it is not a good place for black people. Even if you can find work, people don’t respect you. We don’t work, we don’t have any money. We are just looking for a way out, because this is not a country where we can live. We need help for our children.

Often groups of migrants live in makeshift tents in forests or in temporary overnight quarters, paid for by begging during the day. Sub-Saharan migrants are regularly targeted by police raids or arrests. In March, Moroccan police were charged with burning a migrant camp.

In 2018, Amnesty International called Morocco’s action against Sub-Saharan migrants in northern cities “cruel and illegal”.