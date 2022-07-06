White Home says releasing WNBA’s Griner from detention in Russia is a ‘precedence’

The White Home mentioned on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden had learn a letter from Britney Grenier, the ladies’s basketball star who has been detained in Russia since February, and that her launch was a “precedence.”

On Monday, the Greiner household launched components of their handwritten letter to Biden, by which the WNBA star implored the president to “do the whole lot in his energy” to win her launch.

Her trial for smuggling hashish packages to Russia started final Friday, and the two-time Olympic champion faces as much as 10 years in jail.

“As I sit right here in a Russian jail, alone with my ideas and with out the safety of my spouse, household, associates, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified to be right here without end,” Greiner wrote.

“The president has already learn the letter,” White Home Press Secretary Karen-Jean-Pierre mentioned on Tuesday.

“This can be a precedence subject for this president,” she merely mentioned at her every day press convention, with out including additional particulars.

Grenier was arrested within the days earlier than Russia started its full offensive on Ukraine, after which america and its allies imposed unprecedented financial sanctions on Moscow.

Her case has turn into certainly one of many sticking factors within the traditionally low relations between america and Russia, with Washington saying the 31-year-old Greiner was “unjustly arrested” and putting its particular envoy in control of the hostages within the case.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has had “two alternatives in current days and weeks” to talk to basketball star spouse Cheryl Greiner, and the State Division has been in “virtually every day” contact along with her representatives, State Division spokesman Ned Worth mentioned Tuesday.

“We need to see Individuals launched. We need to see this observe forbidden, whether or not it’s within the case of Russia or every other nation, which engages within the observe of unfairly detaining Individuals or nationals of different nations for political causes,” Worth advised reporters.

When Worth was requested concerning the Greiner household and colleagues’ criticism of the US authorities’s response, he mentioned, “We’re doing the whole lot we are able to to place their family members in the very best place to permit their launch.”

“We definitely perceive the tendency of households to unfold as a lot publicity as doable for his or her causes,” he added.

After the Monday evening sport, Greener’s teammates at Phoenix Mercury known as for extra distinguished and constant media protection of her trigger.

“There’s not sufficient crying,” mentioned striker Brianna Turner.

“If it had been LeBron James or Tom Brady, this is able to have been headline information each day,” goalkeeper Sophie Cunningham added.

