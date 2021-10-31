White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive for Covid-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that she contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Psaki, 42, said he was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when he met him at the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.

Psaki did not accompany Biden on his overseas trip to Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and next Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, for a UN climate summit.

Psaki had planned to travel with the president, but canceled the trip just as he was ready to leave for Europe after learning that his family members had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Psaki said in a statement. “However, today I tested positive for COVID.”

Psaki said she only has mild symptoms.

“While I have not had close in-person contact with the President or high-ranking members of the White House staff since Wednesday, and have tested negative for four days after that last contact, I am disclosing today’s positive test due to to an abundance of transparency, “Psaki said.

White House staff and others traveling with the president have been tested daily for COVID-19 since before leaving Washington and all are fully vaccinated. Many officials have also received booster injections due to the closed environment and frequent travel associated with their work.

Biden received his COVID-19 booster on September 27, shortly after federal regulators approved the third dose for many Americans.

Biden has been accompanied on the trip by Senior Deputy Under Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Psaki said he would return to work in person at the end of a 10-day quarantine and after a negative rapid test.

