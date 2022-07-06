Who can change Boris Johnson in Downing Road?

Boris Johnson’s days as UK prime minister appear numbered after a collection of ministerial resignations. However whereas a number of potential successors have been advised, there is no such thing as a clear favourite.

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s first Hindu chancellor, who resigned on Tuesday, was a bookmaker’s favourite till just lately.

However his prospects have been dented by questions on his personal wealth and his household’s tax preparations.

His resignation made him return as one of many first candidates to guess on the highest place.

Sunak, 42, has been a distinguished determine on social media and has received plaudits for supporting the financial system through the pandemic.

However his preliminary refusal to permit extra subsidies as a result of escalating price of residing disaster broken his recognition.

Jeremy Hunt – Former Secretary of State and Well being Jeremy Hunt, 55, misplaced to Johnson within the 2019 management contest, when he described himself because the “severe” different.

Hunt despatched a veiled message to his marketing campaign for brand new management final month, saying that beneath Johnson “we’re not trusted by voters” and “we’re intent on shedding the subsequent common election”.

However the fluent Japanese speaker lacks Johnson’s charisma. His earlier document of the epidemic as well being minister was just lately attacked by an ally of Johnson.

Liz Truss Secretary of State Liz Truss, 46, is standard with members of the Conservative Celebration and has been cherished for her outspokenness and willingness to launch a political offensive.

However this additionally raised questions on its judgment, for instance when in February it inspired the British to combat in Ukraine. Critics say her management positions are too public.

When she headed the Division for Worldwide Commerce, some MPs referred to as her “Division for Instagramming Truss” due to her prolific manufacturing on the social networking web site.

Sajid Javid, who additionally resigned as well being minister on Tuesday, had beforehand resigned as finance minister in 2020.

The 52-year-old is the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver who grew to become a top-tier banker.

Like Sunak, he additionally faces questions on his private wealth and tax affairs.

Ben Wallace: The protection secretary, 52, has narrowly led some current opinion polls for the Conservative Celebration’s favourite subsequent chief as a consequence of his position within the Ukraine disaster.

The previous military officer and Johnson’s ally has performed down the will to steer the celebration, however they’re seen as direct and environment friendly.

Nadim Al-Zahawi, newly appointed Minister of Finance, praised Al-Zahawi, 55, for overseeing the launch of pandemic vaccines in Britain.

Earlier than that he was Minister of Training.

Al-Zahawi is a former refugee from Iraq who got here to Britain as a toddler who didn’t communicate English. Earlier than coming into politics, he co-founded the distinguished polling agency YouGov.

However his personal fortune additionally drew consideration, together with when he claimed Parliament bills to warmth his horse stables.

Tom Tugendhat: Former Military Officer, 49, Senior MP who chairs Parliament’s influential International Affairs Committee.

Tugendhat has indicated that he would stand in any management contest however there is no such thing as a love misplaced between him and Johnson’s loyalists.

As a hawk on China, he has been essential of the federal government’s dealing with of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Penny Mordaunt Mordaunt, 49, is the UK’s first feminine protection minister and is at present the junior commerce minister.

The Royal Navy Reserve is seen as a possible run, however is seen as an extended shot.

As a staunch supporter of Brexit and a key determine within the 2016 “Go away” marketing campaign, she was nominated as a possible unit candidate who might garner help from the warring factions within the Conservative Celebration.

Dominic Raab – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Dominic Raab, 48, led the nation when Johnson was in intensive care in hospital with Covid-19 in 2020.

A former lawyer and karate black belt, he’s a dependable ally.

However his transition to justice from the place of international minister was seen as a demoted after initially failing to chop a vacation because the Afghan capital, Kabul, fell to the Taliban.

(France 24 with AFP)