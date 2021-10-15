WHO presents an action plan to prevent sexual abuse after the scandal in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The World Health Organization released part of its zero tolerance plan to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation in crisis areas on Friday, following pressure from member states.

The WHO said its full plan, involving experts sent to the field and a culture shift, will be revealed soon, following a damning sexual abuse scandal implicating its workers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The UN health agency has allocated an initial $ 7.6 million “to immediately strengthen its capacity to prevent, detect and respond to sexual abuse and exploitation, in 10 countries with the highest risk profile,” the organization told the AFP.

Once recruited, the experts will be dispatched to Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Venezuela and Yemen.

The WHO apologized to the victims after a report on allegations of rape and sexual abuse by workers sent to combat Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between 2018 and 2020.

The main donor countries to the WHO have publicly lobbied the UN health agency on the issue.

In a rare joint statement, dozens of countries, including the United States and members of the European Union, demanded the WHO’s full commitment and leadership on the issue.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus unveiled the draft response plan to member states on Thursday for their comments.

The final version will be published in the coming days, the WHO said in a statement.

An independent commission of inquiry was established after a year-long investigation by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian brought the allegations to light.

On September 28, the commission released a devastating report that found that 21 WHO employees, among 83 alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse, had committed sexual abuse against dozens of people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the Ebola epidemic. .

The report found “clear structural flaws” and “individual negligence” among UN agency staff after dozens of women told investigators they were offered work in exchange for sex or were raped.

Focus on survivors

“The plan outlines immediate, medium and long-term actions to address the flaws identified in the independent commission’s report,” a WHO statement said.

It focuses on putting victims and survivors at the center of prevention and response actions, and on “reforming the culture, structures, systems and capacity of WHO to create a culture in which there is no opportunity. of sexual exploitation and abuse, or impunity if it occurs. ” and no tolerance for inaction. ”

WHO’s initial estimate suggests that the program will cost about $ 15 million a year.

He said he is committed to implementing the report’s recommendations and getting rid of the employees behind the abuse, as well as those who should have intervened.

The contracts of four employees have already been terminated, while two senior officials have received administrative leave.

In the current Ebola outbreak in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was declared earlier this month, an expert on prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation was one of the first members of an emergency team from 15 people deployed on the ground.

“The expert will brief WHO employees and partners on how to prevent any inappropriate or abusive behavior,” the UN agency said.

