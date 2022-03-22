WHO says several European countries have also ‘brutally’ lifted Covid-19 measures

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Britain, have “brutally” lifted their Covid restrictions and are now seeing an increase in cases likely due to the more transmissible BA2 variant.

WHO Director of Europe Hans Kluge told a news conference in Moldova that he was “optimistic but vigil” about the development of the epidemic in Europe.

He said Covid is on the rise in 18 out of 53 countries in the WHO’s European region.

“The countries where we are seeing a particular increase are the UK, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy and Germany.”

He said the main reason for the increase is likely the BA2 variant, which is more transmissible, but no more dangerous than the other variants.

But in addition to that, he said, “those countries are brutally lifting restrictions from a lot to a few.”

According to the WHO database, the number of new Covid cases in Europe has fallen sharply after peaking at the end of January, but has been rising again since early March.

Over the past seven days, more than 5.1 million new cases and 12,496 deaths have been reported in the WHO European Region.

This brings the number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic to nearly 194.4 million, and the number of deaths to more than 1.92 million.

(AFP)