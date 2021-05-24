WHO sets new Covid-19 vaccination targets for world’s poorest to end ‘scandalous inequality’

The COVID-19 pandemic is being perpetuated by an “outrageous inequality” in vaccine distribution, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday as he set new goals for protecting people in the poorest countries.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that no country should assume it is “out of the woods”, regardless of vaccination coverage, as long as the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants spread elsewhere.

“The world is still in a very dangerous situation,” Tedros told the opening of the annual meeting of health ministers from the 194 member states.

“So far, more cases have been reported so far this year than in all of 2020. Current trends indicate that the number of deaths will overtake last year’s total in the next three weeks. This is very tragic,” he said.

He said more than 75% of all vaccines have been administered in just 10 countries.

“There’s no diplomatic way to put it: a small group of countries that make and buy the most vaccines in the world determine the fate of the rest of the world.”

“We have a choice: between cooperation, competition or confrontation. The only choice we have is actually between cooperation and uncertainty.

The COVAX facility, run by the WHO and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, has delivered 72 million doses of vaccine to 125 countries and economies since February – barely enough for 1% of their population, Tedros said.

He urged countries to donate vaccine doses to COVAX to ensure that 10% of the population of all countries can be vaccinated by September and 30% by the end of the year. This meant that 250 million more people needed to be vaccinated in just four months, he said.

“This is critical to halting disease and death, protecting our health workers and reopening our societies and economies,” said Tedros.

Tedros also called on vaccine manufacturers to give COVAX the first right of refusal on new volumes of vaccines, or to allocate 50% of their volumes to COVAX this year.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on WHO to be enabled to quickly visit countries in the event of outbreaks that could cause a pandemic and to access data.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in separate prerecorded comments to the meeting, called for improvements in funding for the UN organization and supported the idea of ​​a new international treaty to prevent pandemics.

