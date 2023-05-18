Wife of imprisoned Kremlin opponent Kara-Murza reports his failing health.

The health of Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has deteriorated behind bars, causing concern for his wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, who spoke out on Wednesday. Despite pre-existing health issues resulting from two poisoning attempts in 2015 and 2017 that caused a nerve condition called polyneuropathy, the Russian authorities were not bothered by his condition and imposed a 25-year prison sentence on him last month for criticising Russia’s war in Ukraine. Evgenia Kara-Murza slammed the Russian authorities, calling it an act of “cynical vengeance” and pointing out that Russian law prohibits the detention of people suffering from polyneuropathy. Although her husband has appealed against his sentence, she does not expect it to be approved. Evgenia Kara-Murza said that the regime is threatened by her husband, who played a crucial role in the adoption of the Magnitsky Act, holding Russian officials accountable for the death of Russian tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in 2009. Despite the risks he faced, her husband remained true to himself, and she stands with him and fights for him. The couple’s three children have been affected by the situation, but their father teaches them to fight the bullies with courage and never give up. Millions may be against the regime, but afraid to speak up. Mass protests became possible in the Soviet era when regimes showed cracks. A Ukrainian victory may finally send the signal that Putin’s regime will no longer get away with crimes.