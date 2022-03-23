WikiLeaks founder Assange marries long-term partner in UK prison party

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his longtime partner Stella Morris in a high-security British prison on Wednesday in a small ceremony attended by just four guests, two official witnesses and two guards.

Assange is being held in prison as US authorities seek to extradite him for trial on 18 counts related to WikiLeaks’ release of a massive cache of classified US military records and diplomatic cables more than a decade ago.

“I am very happy and very sad. I love Julian with all my heart, and I wish he was here,” Morris said outside the gates of Belmarsh Prison after the ceremony.

The 50-year-old Australian, who denies wrongdoing, has been in a southeast London prison since 2019, and before that he was held at the Ecuadorean embassy in the British capital for seven years.

While staying at the embassy, ​​he had two children with Morris, a lawyer who is more than ten years his junior, whom he met in 2011 when she began working on his legal team. Their relationship began in 2015.

The marriage ceremony led by the registrar took place during visiting hours in prison, where some of Britain’s most notorious criminals served sentences, including child killer Ian Huntley. After that, the guests were asked to leave immediately.

For the occasion, Maurice wore a purple satin wedding dress, and Assange wore a kilt – a nod to his family’s ties to Scotland – devised by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who campaigned against his extradition.

The wedding dress included an engraving of a personal message from Westwood, and the long veil was embroidered with words such as “courage,” “ruthless will” and “free enduring love.”

“To me, Julian is a pure soul and a freedom fighter,” Westwood said.

Outside of prison, Morris cut a wedding cake and addressed supporters who had gathered for the occasion.

“You know what we are going through is cruel and inhuman,” she said. “The love we have for each other carries us through this situation and any other situation to come. He is the most wonderful person in the world. He is wonderful and he must be free.”

Assange was dealt a blow earlier this month when he was denied permission to appeal to the British High Court against his extradition. However, he can still challenge the government’s endorsement of the extradition.

(Reuters)