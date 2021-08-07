Wildfires continue to rip through Greece and Turkey, firefighter killed

Wildfires raged unchecked through Greece and Turkey through Friday night, forcing thousands to flee by land and sea, and killing a volunteer firefighter on the outskirts of Athens in a massive wildfire that threatened the Greek capital’s main national park.

Eight people have died in the fires in Turkey, described as the worst in decades, which have swept through parts of the south coast in the past 10 days.

In Greece, which had experienced a record heatwave, the head of civil defense, Nikos Hardalias, said firefighters faced “exceptionally dangerous, unprecedented conditions” as they fought 154 wildfires on Friday, 64 of which were still burning late into the night. .

“Over the past few days we have been dealing with an unprecedented situation in our country, in the intensity and widespread spread of the wildfires and the new outbreaks all over (Greece),” he said at an evening briefing. “I want to assure you that all available troops are taking part in the battle.”

Evacuation orders were issued for dozens of mainland villages and the nearby island of Evia, as well as remote settlements on the forested outskirts of Athens.

Changing winds and new flashpoints on Friday afternoon caused the fires outside Athens and Evia to repeatedly change direction, in some cases returning to threatened areas that narrowly escaped destruction earlier this week.

After burning through forests and houses towards Lake Marathon, the capital’s main water reservoir, a branch of the fire went to Mount Parnitha National Park – one of the last remaining substantial forests near Athens, which in 2007 already bore deep scars from forest fires.

A 38-year-old volunteer firefighter died after a falling utility pole struck his head in an area hit by the blaze north of Athens, officials said. At least 20 people need treatment across the country.

The causes of the fires are being investigated. Hardalias said three people were arrested Friday — in the greater Athens area, central and southern Greece — on suspicion of lighting fires, in two cases deliberately. Police said the suspect held north of Athens allegedly set fires in three different spots in the area ravaged by the massive blaze, which first broke out on Tuesday.

In the village of Limni on Evia, more than 1,000 residents were urged to rush to the harbor and wait for embarkation after the flames cut off all other means of escape. A ferry picked up 650 people and two more were en route to the site, the Coast Guard said.

Earlier in the day and late Thursday, the Coast Guard evacuated nearly 700 residents and vacationers from other parts of the island using patrol boats, fishing boats and other private vessels.

“We’re talking about the apocalypse, I don’t know how to describe it,” Sotiris Danikas, chief of the coast guard in the town of Aidipsos on Evia, told state broadcaster ERT, describing the earlier evacuation at sea.

A coastguard vessel has also rescued 10 people trapped on a beach by another fire near the town of Gythio in the southern Peloponnese.

Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the many fires burning through southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

In Italy, firefighters fighting a wildfire in the province of Reggio Calabria have found the bodies of a man and a woman in an olive grove. The LaPresse news agency said they died from smoke inhalation.

Massive fires have been burning in Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, while hot, bone-dry and windy weather has also fueled devastating wildfires in California.

Greece has been hit by the most prolonged heat wave in three decades, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), although it was cooler on Friday.

At least 20 people have been treated for injuries. Two firefighters were in intensive care in Athens, while two others were hospitalized with minor burns.

More than 1,000 firefighters and nearly 20 aircraft are now fighting major fires across Greece, while additional firefighters, aircraft, helicopters and vehicles arrived from France, Switzerland, Romania, Cyprus, Croatia, Israel and Sweden.

The US embassy in Athens said on Friday that US Naval Forces Europe is providing a P-8 air reconnaissance aircraft to support Greece’s firefighting efforts.

In Turkey, authorities evacuated six more neighborhoods near the town of Milas in Mugla province on Friday after a wind-fuelled wildfire burned down some 5 kilometers (3 miles) from a power plant. Later in the day, two other neighborhoods were also evacuated as a precaution as another fire spread from the Yatagan region, in Mugla, to the edge of neighboring Aydin province, further north.

At least 36,000 people have been evacuated in Mugla province alone, officials said.

Excavators formed firebreaks to contain the flames of the Yenikoy power plant, the second such facility under threat in the region.

The wildfires near the tourist resort of Marmaris, also in Mugla, were largely under control by the end of Thursday, while by Friday afternoon the two main fires in neighboring Antalya province were under control.

In Greece, the fire in Athens halted traffic on the main road connecting the capital to the north of the country and damaged electricity installations. The power distribution company announced ongoing budget cuts in the wider capital to protect the power grid.

In the Drosopigi area, resident Giorgos Hatzispiros recorded the damage to his home Friday morning, the first time he saw it after being ordered to evacuate the previous afternoon. Only the charred walls of the one-story house, along with his children’s bicycles, were somehow unscathed in a storage room. Inside, smoke billowed from a still smoldering bookcase.

“There’s nothing left,” Hatzispiros said.

In the southern region of the Peloponnese, dozens of villages and settlements were evacuated and a fire was stopped before reaching the monuments at Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

The fires also disrupted COVID-19 vaccinations. The Ministry of Health announced the suspension of vaccinations in centers in fire-affected areas.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised speech on Thursday that the wildfires show “the reality of climate change”.

In 2018, more than 100 people died when a rapidly progressing wildfire engulfed a coastal town east of Athens.

