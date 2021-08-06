Wildfires rage near Athens as heatwave and drought fan flames

Thousands of residents fled to the safety of a forest fire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens early Friday, during an overnight battle to prevent the flames from reaching populated areas, power plants and historic sites.

Under heat wave conditions, the fire tore through forest areas 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the capital, destroying more homes. Ground crews of several hundred firefighters dug firebreaks and extinguished the flames.

Traffic was halted on the country’s main road connecting Athens to northern Greece as crews attempted to use the road as a barrier to stop the advancing flames before water-dripping planes could resume at first light. But sparks and burning pinecones carried the fire at various points along the highway.

Several firefighters and volunteers have been hospitalized with burns, health officials said.

“We are experiencing the 10th day of a major heat wave that affects our entire country, the worst heat wave in terms of intensity and duration of the past 30 years,” said the fire brigade. Gene. Aristotle Papadopoulos said.

Nearly 60 villages and settlements were evacuated in southern Greece on Thursday and early Friday, with weather conditions expected to worsen.

Fires raged on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, and in multiple locations in the southern region of the Peloponnese where a fire was stopped before reaching the monuments at Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

A summer palace outside Athens once used by the former Greek royal family was also spared.

Fire crews and waterdrop planes and helicopters from five European countries were set to arrive on Friday and over the weekend, as the European Union stepped up its support for fire-affected countries in southeastern Europe. The heat wave has also led to deadly fires in Turkey and across the region.

