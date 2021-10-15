Will Russia seek leverage on Europe amid the global energy contraction?

Russia has sought in recent days to position itself at the center of the debate around Europe’s energy crisis. Although geostrategic chess player Vladimir Putin may want to tap into Russia’s ample gas supplies to win concessions from Europe, analysts say the crisis presents the Russian president with a double-edged sword.

With rising gasoline prices raising fears of an intensifying crisis as winter approaches, Putin called on Wednesday for measures to “stabilize” the European gas market. On the same day, China requested additional supplies of coal and gas from Russia to combat its own energy crisis.

“In the short term, Russia is in a very strong position, if only because of high gas prices,” said Arild Moe, an expert on the Russian energy sector at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute in Norway. Prices have risen more than 170 percent since the beginning of the year, a boon for Moscow’s finances as Gazprom, a majority state-owned company, is Europe’s top gas supplier.

European countries see Russia’s ample supply as a possible way out of the crisis. “Moscow has not had such a strong negotiating position vis-à-vis Europe for a long time,” said Agata Loskot-Strachota, a European energy specialist at the Center for Oriental Studies in Warsaw.

Russia “certainly has some leeway” to boost supplies, Moe said.

‘Change adversary to partner’

Experts were surprised in June when Russia did not react to rising prices by trying to sell more gas to Europe. The hypothesis emerged that Moscow was deliberately raising prices by limiting gas supplies, in order to give Europe an incentive to complete the highly contested Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany.

Construction of the gas pipeline has since been completed and awaits approval from the German regulator. “Russia can now tell Europeans that if they had been less picky, they would now have greater supplies of cheaper gas,” Moe said.

However, Russia has bigger goals than simply selling gas; It wants to harness its natural resources to obtain geostrategic concessions, as demonstrated by the Russian ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, who told the Financial Times last week that the EU should stop thinking of Russia as an “adversary” if it wants help to solve the energy crisis. . “Switch from adversary to partner and things will work out more easily,” Chizhov continued. “When the EU finds enough political will to do this, they will know where to find us.”

Moscow could “take advantage of its strong position to obtain concessions on several European regulations with which it does not agree, including the possible new energy and climate change law that is currently being debated in Brussels,” Loskot-Strachota said. A Russian attempt to reverse the EU sanctions imposed after the 2014 annexation of Crimea could also be in the cards, he said.

The gas crisis also allows Russia to remind Europe of “contradictions” in its energy policy, said Vladimir Kutcherov, an energy expert at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

“Until a few years ago, the European energy market was very stable, characterized by 10-15 year gas contracts with Russia, but then Brussels wanted to introduce more flexibility [with fewer long-term contracts] to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, thus increasing price volatility and fueling the current crisis, ”continued the Russian analyst, who expressed a certain measure of schadenfreude in Europe asking Russia for more gas.

“Gazprom, of course, would like to encourage the EU to sign more long-term contracts to secure its exports at a time when Europe increasingly seeks to boost its own renewable energy as an alternative,” Loskot-Strachota added.

Energy blackmail?

But Russia must be careful not to overdo it. Gazprom cannot wave a magic wand to make Europe’s energy problems disappear. “It would be misleading to think that creating such an impression could backfire on Russia,” Loskot-Strachota warned.

Gazprom has “enough room for maneuver to increase supplies to Europe, but it doesn’t have much room for maneuver because the Russian winter is on its way and the company needs to think about its domestic market,” said Catherine Locatelli, an expert on the Russian industry of the oil and gas at the Grenoble Applied Economics Laboratory.

At the same time, Putin does not want to appear to be an energy blackmailer, according to Moe, because that “would damage the image he wants to cultivate of Russia as a reliable trading partner.”

If the lesson that Europe learns from the crisis is that Russia is instrumentalizing its natural resources for geopolitical purposes, this will push European countries to “redouble their efforts” to “diversify energy supplies,” Moe continued.

“If Europe’s main supplier of natural gas is deemed unreliable, this will make gas a less popular energy source, giving the EU an additional incentive to boost the European renewable energy sector,” said Loskot- Strachota. Given its heavy dependence on hydrocarbons, Moscow has little to offer in this area.

Do all roads lead to Beijing?

The Kremlin could ignore the loss of European market share if gains in Asia make up for it. In fact, China wants to import more Russian gas and coal.

“Russia obviously wants to favor exports to China, which wants to continue using natural gas, unlike Europe, which is willing to transition to renewable energy,” Locatelli said.

But for now, China cannot fill any potential gap left by a drop in gas exports to Europe, as there is only one Russian-Chinese pipeline that can deliver 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year, far from the most of 200. billion cubic meters that Russia can sell to Europe.

Moscow and Beijing may well take advantage of the European gas crisis to accelerate the construction of a second gas pipeline from Russia to China. This would “at best double” the volume of gas delivered to China, still far less than Russia can sell to Europe, Loskot-Strachota noted.

Consequently, Russia will continue to depend on Europe for its gas exports for some time to come. This means Putin faces a tough choice, Loskot-Strachota said: “Either he can go for the short-term gains that high gas prices can bring, or he can prioritize the long-term stability that a better relationship with Europe could bring.” .

Putin’s track record on geostrategy leaves no doubt as to which option he will choose, Moe said: “Putin has always proven to be a shrewd strategist, but a rather poor long-term strategist.”

This article was translated from the original in French.