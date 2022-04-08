Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock

The Hollywood Movie Academy stated on Friday that its board of administrators banned Will Smith from attending any of its occasions, together with the Academy Awards, for 10 years after he slapped Greatest Actor winner Chris Rock on stage on the Academy Awards.

“The 94th Academy Awards was supposed to be a celebration of the various people in our group who’ve completed a tremendous job prior to now 12 months,” David Rubin, president of the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences, and CEO Don Hudson stated in an announcement.

“Nonetheless, these moments have been overshadowed by the unacceptable and dangerous conduct which we noticed Mr. Smith seem on stage.”

“I settle for and respect the academy’s choice,” Smith stated in an announcement. The actor resigned from the Academy on April 1, and launched statements apologizing to The Rock, Academy Awards producers, nominees and viewers.

On the televised ceremony on March 27, Smith took to the stage after comic Rock made a joke concerning the look of the actor’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith, after which hit Rock within the face.

Lower than an hour later, Smith delivered a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the Greatest Actor Award for his position in King Richard. After the ceremony, he was seen dancing on the annual Vainness Truthful after-party Oscars.

A rock joke about Pinkett Smith that referenced the 1997 film “GI Jane” wherein actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It wasn’t clear if Rock was conscious that she had a situation that causes hair loss.

(Reuters)