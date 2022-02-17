Will the flag of the former East Germany flutter in the Beijing Olympics? Not so fast

Social media posts say a black, red and gold flag, decorated with a hammer, compass and a corn wreath – the flag of former communist East Germany – was seen at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Communist-ruled China. party, party. But the photo, taken in 2019 in Canada as part of a historic commemoration, has nothing to do with the games.

If you only have a minute, the flag of the former communist East German Republic will not fly at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, despite social media posts saying otherwise. The photo was taken in 2019 at a sporting event in Canmore, Canada, where there is an installation commemorating the 1988 Calgary Olympics, with the flags of the countries that competed in those games. Want to confirm this yourself? Check out the original photo posted in 2019 and the location of the flags on Google Streetview. Find Image Source The German Democratic Republic (GDR) was established in the Soviet occupation zone in Germany after the end of World War II. The Eastern District operated on strict communist principles before German reunification in 1990.

This explains why so many people online were surprised to see an image of the German Democratic Republic’s flag, supposedly flying alongside other countries’ flags, at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The photo has been shared multiple times since February 8, 2022, with captions in German, English and other languages ​​claiming it was taken in China.

With a reverse image search (click here for the method), you can find the original source of this image. It first appeared on Facebook on February 7, 2019, accompanied by a commentary in German. So, it certainly wasn’t taken up at this year’s Olympics.

Why is there an East German flag? Biathlon, a cross-country race in which runners ski between shooting rounds.

In Canmore, the event was held at the Canmore Nordic Center, which has extensive ski runs. A row of flags outside the center commemorating the 1988 Olympic Games, which were held in Calgary, Canada. The biathlon for those games was held in Canmore and all the countries that competed were represented in 1988. The only missing flag? A World Cup spokeswoman said the Soviet Union had been “torn by the wind”.

The pin for flags is still located in the North Center, as can be seen in Google Streetview. The mountains visible behind the flags on Google also match those shown in the image.