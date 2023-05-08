Windsor Castle hosts a spectacular concert as Britain intensifies coronation festivities with celebrity performers.

The coronation of King Charles III was celebrated in Britain on Sunday with a star-studded concert watched by 20,000 people at Windsor Castle and millions more across the world. Charles and Queen Camilla watched from a royal box in the castle grounds as performers including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Take That entertained the crowd. The televised event was broadcast on screens nationwide and in over 100 countries. Prince William paid tribute to his father, noting the dedication Charles had shown to serving others throughout his life. Monday has since been declared a public holiday in honour of the coronation.