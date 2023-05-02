With 150 villagers massacred by uniformed men, Burkina Faso authorities feel the heat.

The authorities in Burkina Faso are under increasing pressure after over 150 civilians were massacred by uniformed men in northern villages. A representative for the victims spoke at a press conference, accusing members of the defence and security forces. Many of the victims shared similar stories at another press conference, demanding that the “perpetrators, sponsors and accomplices” be prosecuted. The men in military uniforms killed over 130 people in the village of Karma on the 20th of April, with the murderous raids continuing in surrounding villages. The government condemned the acts and opened an investigation. However, survivors of the attack denounced the army’s retaliatory operation against the villagers. The country’s military has been struggling with an insurgency by groups associated with IS and al Qaeda, with attacks on civilians surging in the past year. A UN statement suggested that the attacking militants were members of the defence and security forces and aided by the paramilitary auxiliaries known as Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland (VDP).