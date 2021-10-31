With G20 Leaders, Biden Unveils Steps to Alleviate Global Supply Chain Problems

US President Joe Biden, facing mounting complaints at home about supply chain issues that have slowed the economic recovery and pushed prices up, announced new measures Sunday to ease global support after meeting with their G20 counterparts in Rome.

A White House statement said a summit in Rome on “supply chain resilience” included Biden, the European Union and leaders of 14 other countries, including India, Australia and South Korea.

In a briefing on Sunday, Biden said leaders would work “to make sure we have access to all the product we need, from shoes to furniture to electronics and cars … to protect against these future crashes, be it a pandemic or climate change. or disasters “.

With manufacturers, retailers and “most of our citizens” severely affected, Biden previously said: “We cannot get back to normal.”

The supply summit, the White House said, was aimed at “fostering greater international cooperation on short-term supply chain disruptions and charting a course to strengthen and diversify the entire long-term supply chain ecosystem,” from raw materials … to shipping. ” , logistics, warehousing and distribution “.

Supply chain problems and labor shortages have been a drag on an already uneven economic recovery, driving prices up and sparking fears among economists, politicians and ordinary Americans of a prolonged period of higher prices.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said supply problems will likely continue into next year.

Biden said leaders in Rome had discussed a series of actions to remedy congestion, cut red tape and “reduce the backlog we are facing.”

Among the concrete steps planned by the United States, the White House said, would be to provide new financial assistance to Mexico and the Central American countries to resolve logistical backups, as well as to Southeast Asian nations to help them streamline customs procedures.

The statement said that Biden would issue an executive order aimed at streamlining the supply chain that affects important military material.

An international summit not yet scheduled for next year will bring together private companies, labor organizations and government agencies to explore new solutions, the White House said.

“Coordination is key,” Biden said. “We need to work together.”

(AFP)