With heightened rhetoric, is the United States moving away from “strategic ambiguity” in Taiwan?

Military tensions between China and Taiwan, the democratic and autonomous island that Beijing considers its own, are at their worst in more than 40 years, according to Taiwan’s defense minister. The United States, Taiwan’s main military ally, responded by reiterating its support for Taiwan, while remaining deliberately ambiguous about whether it would defend the island in the event of a Chinese invasion. This policy, known as “strategic ambiguity,” has shaped relations between the United States, China, and Taiwan for decades. But does the heightened rhetoric of the Biden administration suggest a change in America’s position?

Biden affirms ‘rock solid commitment’ to Taiwan

As Taiwan reports a worrying increase in provocative military activity from Beijing, with incursions by Chinese military aircraft into the island’s air defense identification zone reaching record levels, Taiwan’s defense minister warned in early October that the mainland will be fully capable of invading the island by 2025..

Senior US officials rejected China and expressed their support for the island.

Condemning Beijing’s military actions as “coercive” and a threat to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the United States’ commitment to Taiwan was “rock solid.”

When asked at a CNN town hall a day later whether the United States would protect Taiwan if China attacked, Biden responded by saying, “Yes. We have a commitment ”.

But the White House quickly backtracked the president’s remarks, saying they did not mean a departure from the policy of “strategic ambiguity.”

This deliberately vague policy, employed by the United States in an attempt to dissuade China from invading Taiwan and Taiwan from declaring its independence, dates back to the normalization of US diplomatic relations with Communist China in 1979.

The United States initially recognized the ROC (Taiwan) and not the Communist-led People’s Republic of China after the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, when the defeated Kuomintang (or Nationalist Party) fled to Taiwan. When the Kuomintang made the island its seat of government and the Communists began to rule the mainland, both sides claimed to represent all of China.

To establish relations with the People’s Republic of China, the United States agreed to accept Beijing’s one-China position (known as the “one-China policy”) and to sever formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

However, that same year, then-President Jimmy Carter enacted the Taiwan Relations Act, which provided for unofficial but comprehensive relations between the two countries, particularly the sale of goods and services to bolster Taiwan’s self-defense. The law also provides the option, but does not require, that Congress and the president act if the island is threatened.

Strategic ambiguity has been the fundamental principle that has guided US-Taiwan relations for decades. And yet the Biden administration appears to be taking a more assertive approach toward supporting the island.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on UN member states to support Taiwan’s “strong” participation in the UN system and specialized agencies (Taiwan was expelled from the organization in 1971 and replaced by the People’s Republic of China).

Citing the global nature of the Covid-19 crisis and Taiwan’s “world-class response”, Blinken said the island should play a role in UN organizations like the World Health Assembly, adding that the exclusion of Taiwan “undermines the important work of the UN.”

Taiwan is a critical partner of the United States and a history of democratic success. Taiwan should have a meaningful stake in the @UN system, especially now that we face an unprecedented number of global challenges.

‘Push the envelope’

“The strategic ambiguity remains … but the framework of how the strategic ambiguity has been implemented is undergoing changes, because the context in which the three players interact with each other has changed substantially,” said Dean P. Chen, associate professor of science. Policies in Ramapo. College of New Jersey and author of “US Taiwan Strait Policy: The Origins of Strategic Ambiguity.”

This shift in the framework of strategic ambiguity, Chen said, began with the Trump administration lifting rules prohibiting high-level contact between U.S. and Taiwanese officials and increasing arms sales to the island, as well as military activity. American in the surrounding area. . Despite their differences, Biden hasn’t strayed far from Trump’s Taiwan policy.

“Officials from both administrations agree that Beijing is a disruptor of this relationship,” Chen said.

Steven M. Goldstein, director of the Taiwan Studies Workshop at Harvard University, agrees that the administration’s recent comments are not representative of a policy shift, but they do point to a growing harshness toward Beijing.

“I think that Biden’s statement that the United States will defend Taiwan, and certainly Blinken’s statement, are pushing the envelope as a signal to the Chinese, even as the Chinese themselves are pushing the envelope with these flights into the identification zone. defense of Taiwan, “Goldstein said. .

“The United States is approaching the red line as a way to show a policy of tightening.”

Indeed, deepening ties between the United States and Taiwan to counter China’s “evil” global influence is on the United States’ agenda, said Sandra Oudkirk, the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan (the de facto US embassy). , at his first public press conference on Friday. . The US diplomat said Washington is actively working on new areas of cooperation with the island on cybersecurity and supply chain issues.

In an interview with CNN broadcast on Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed for the first time that US troops were training Taiwanese forces on the island, citing a “wide range of cooperation with the United States aimed at increasing our ability to defending”.

‘Outside of Beijing’s red line, there is room to push the boundaries’

As the US updates its framework of strategic ambiguity to be more compatible with the current geopolitical situation, Chen believes that the boundaries of the US-Taiwan relationship will continue to be pushed, but they will stop before the line Beijing red: recognize Taiwan as sovereign. nation.

“There are important and significant things the United States can do to deepen Taiwan’s involvement in regional and global affairs,” he said. Blinken made a statement in support of Taiwan’s more meaningful participation in international organizations such as the UN. We will see more high-ranking officials continually visiting and interacting with each other. […] I think America will try to carve out a new niche for Taiwan in a creative way. ”

Of course, all these actions have already drawn the ire of Beijing, which has accused Taiwan of “collusion” with foreign forces such as the United States. The concern is that this irritation could at some point provide China with the justification to attack more aggressively, leading to further deterioration in relations between the three parties.

“The danger of the Taiwan issue is that it has become an uncompromising and unshakable controversy, in which all actors have to learn to persist unsatisfactorily,” Goldstein said.

“However sincerely I believe the Chinese are saying that they will not allow Taiwan to be lost, I think the Chinese are equally aware that a conflict would be a disaster for the Communist Party’s plans.”