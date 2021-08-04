With wildfires blazing, Athenians told to stay indoors

Greek authorities told people in Athens to stay indoors on Wednesday when a wildfire raging uncontrollably north of the city covered the sky with a thick cloud of smoke.

More than 500 firefighters fought the blaze on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the outskirts of the city, assisted by nine helicopters, five planes, the police and the military in a densely vegetated area in the Acharnes region.

“The fire is still raging, the perimeter is very wide and the heat load is very strong,” said a fire officer.

Despite the blistering heat and stifling conditions, the National Observatory advised people in the city to keep windows closed and limit movement outside due to the particles in the air.

Temperatures have been over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), but Deputy Civil Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias said the situation looked slightly better on Wednesday, helped by lower winds and humidity. One front burned heavily, but three more were in decline and no casualties were reported.

The fire broke out on Tuesday in the town of Varympompi, about 20 km north of central Athens. In scorching temperatures, it spread to nearby towns setting houses and cars on fire, forcing residents to flee.

“Thank God we have not lost any lives so far,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after an inspection visit early on Wednesday.

Power grid operator IPTO attempted to restore power in parts of the metropolitan region after the fire damaged parts of the grid.

Europe has struggled with a summer of extreme weather, from severe flooding in the north to the severe heatwaves and fires that have engulfed several areas in the Mediterranean, while neighboring Greece, Turkey, has been fighting fires for the past week.

