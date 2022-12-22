Within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the M23 insurgent menace looms over the town of Goma

For a number of months now, the M23 rebels have been on the offensive in jap Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), because the rebels are closing in on the regional capital Goma, a metropolis they occupied and briefly managed throughout their final offensive 10 years in the past. From Goma who’re nonetheless haunted by the preventing of 2012 and worry a return of the rebels. In the meantime, diplomatic stress is constructing on Rwanda, with the DRC, France and Germany publicly accusing Kigali of supporting the group – one thing it denies.