World Cup 2022: Late targets give the Netherlands victory over Senegal

Late targets from Cody Jaco and Davey Claassen gave the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over African champions Senegal on Monday because the three-time champions returned to the World Cup stage.

Within the absence of Senegal, the injured star Sadio Mane, and the Dutch with out the principle attacking risk, Memphis Depay, at first, it appeared that the Group A confrontation in Doha would finish in a goalless draw.

However with simply six minutes remaining, PSV striker Jacobo pushed forward of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to go dwelling Frenkie de Jong’s cross from the left.

Substitute Klaassen then sealed the win in damage time, scoring after Mendy’s save from Depay, who was additionally on the bench.

“I at all times had the sensation we had been going to attain,” stated Van Gaal, who’s in his third stint as nationwide group coach.

“It was an efficient win however I additionally thought we had been fitter as a result of the Senegalese had been mendacity on the bottom each two minutes.

“So I believe it was a deserved win even when I did not suppose it was an excellent sport from us.”

With this end result, the Netherlands are equal on the high of the group with Ecuador, which beat host nation Qatar 2-0 within the opening match of the match on Sunday.

Van Gaal’s group performs towards Ecuador on Friday, whereas Senegal now faces a must-win match towards Qatar.

Senegal noticed Bayern Munich star Mane – who completed second for the Ballon d’Or this 12 months – withdraw from the squad with a leg damage on the eve of the match.

His absence was conspicuous because the match at Al Thumama Stadium – performed towards the backdrop of unremitting drumming and dancing from Senegal’s assist, but additionally in entrance of a plethora of empty seats – by no means lived as much as the requirements it ought to be. Invoices.

“I do not suppose the result’s a good reflection of the sport and I am actually pleased with my sons,” insisted Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, who noticed Abdou Diallo and Cheikhou Kouyaté injured within the second half.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye got here near scoring for Senegal with a half-volley from the sting of the penalty space that was misplaced by Netherlands goalkeeper Andres Nobert within the 73rd minute.

A ‘dream begin’ for NoppertNoppert, the large Heerenveen goalkeeper making his worldwide debut, additionally excelled with second-half saves Boulay Dia and Bab Gaye because the Netherlands performed their first World Cup match in eight years.

“It was a childhood dream to play within the World Cup, however I by no means thought it might be potential,” Nobert, 28, advised Dutch broadcaster NOS.

The Orange group reached the semi-finals underneath Van Gaal in Brazil in 2014 earlier than failing to qualify for the final World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Virgil van Dijk captained the Dutch group, which was making its debut in a significant worldwide match on the event of its fiftieth cap.

With Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake at his facet, they had been largely snug in protection however made little progress ahead earlier than Barcelona ahead Depay – who scored 12 targets within the qualifiers – got here on within the remaining half hour.

With Depay unable to begin after spending two months on the sidelines, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Jansen has taken over the Netherlands’ assault however has didn’t make a big affect.

Nonetheless, Jakbo lastly broke the impasse, and when Senegal sought an equalizer, Depay performed his half in Ajax midfielder Claassen’s objective, which sealed the factors within the ninth added minute.

