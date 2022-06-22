World Press Freedom Day and the rising risks of journalism in Africa

World Press Freedom Day was a chance to take inventory of a few of the success tales on the continent. Seychelles is likely one of the uncommon African international locations the place many of the journalists are ladies. Elsewhere, the occupation nonetheless poses life-threatening dangers. There are additionally requires the federal government in Congo-Brazzaville to do extra to establish and assist these affected by psychological sickness. It’s a uncared for concern throughout the continent and its repercussions might have dire penalties. We head to Benin to listen to from a few of the corporations that prioritize the environmental and social well-being of their staff and prospects over revenue.