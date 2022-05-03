World Press Freedom Day: Reporters With out Borders reveals combined rankings in Africa – Eye on Africa
In Tonight’s Version: Human Rights Watch accuses Russian particular safety forces invited into the Central African Republic of killing civilians. We’re speaking to the daughter of Rwandan dissident Paul Russabagina. The household of the “Resort Rwanda” hero has filed a $400 million lawsuit towards Kigali over alleged kidnappings and torture. Our reporters see Africa’s combined press freedom rankings.