World Refugee Day: Syrians concern Turkish plans to repatriate folks fleeing warfare

Half of all refugees from the Syrian warfare nonetheless cross the border in Turkey, totaling 3.5 million folks. Within the southern metropolis of Gaziantep, one in 4 residents is a Syrian – however with Turkey now grappling with an financial disaster, Ankara is seeking to repatriate refugees, making them really feel increasingly unwelcome. France 24 studies from the bottom.

Many Syrian refugees in Gaziantep have fled Damascus and northern Syria, hoping to begin a brand new life in Turkey.

“The scenario has been comparatively secure to date,” Mohammed says. “However the latest choice to ship again the Syrians scares us.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a brand new navy incursion into northern Syria, pledging to create a “protected zone” that may assist Syrians return.

“We have been dwelling in what they are saying is a ‘protected zone,'” Muhammad says sarcastically, “and I can inform you there may be nothing protected about them.”

To keep away from new flows of migrants crossing its borders, the European Union has despatched monetary help to Turkey in trade for assurances that Syrian refugees will keep there.

Click on on the participant above to view the total Jowharreport.