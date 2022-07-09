‘World’s hottest metropolis’ withers beneath scorching warmth waves in Pakistan

Pakistan and its 220 million persons are on the frontline of the local weather emergency, which has been hit by extreme warmth waves. The nation is dwelling to one of many world’s hottest cities: Jacobabad.

The Pakistani metropolis has recorded very excessive temperatures for a number of years. However this 12 months, its waste rose to 51 levels Celsius on the top of the most recent warmth wave in Might, an all-time document. The locals must cope with the scorching warmth as they reside in abject poverty.

Our reporters Shahzeeb, Hilla and Sonia Ghazali despatched us this report from one of many hottest locations on the planet.

Click on on the participant above to view their report.