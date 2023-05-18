Xi of China celebrates the beginning of a 'new era' of relationships with Central Asia.

Xi of China celebrates the beginning of a ‘new era’ of relationships with Central Asia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has opened a summit in Xi’an, China, on Thursday to deepen relations with Central Asia.

China considers this meeting of “milestone significance” on the ancient eastern end of the Silk Road that connected China to Europe via Central Asia.

Xi said strengthening relations was a “strategic choice” and hopes for a “new era” of ties between the two regions.

Since the establishment of formal relations 31 years ago, trade has expanded 22 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, amounting to $70 billion in 2022, and is a key aspect of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

China has invested billions of dollars to exploit natural gas reserves in Central Asia, with rail links connecting China to Europe and criss-crossing the region.

This week’s summit is a chance for China to renew ties and fill the vacuum left in former Soviet states by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The summit also coincides with a G7 meeting in Hiroshima that will attempt to “push back China’s growing influence.”