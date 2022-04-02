Yemenis eagerly welcome Ramadan’s ceasefire agreement

Yemen’s warring parties prepared to lay down their arms in the first nationwide truce since 2016 on Saturday, with all eyes on whether the United Nations-brokered ceasefire will hold.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition have agreed to abide by the two-month truce, which is due to come into effect at 1600 GMT on the first day of Ramadan.

Yemen’s intractable war has directly or indirectly killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions, causing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

Previous cease-fires were ineffective. The national truce before peace talks in April 2016 was violated almost immediately, as was the ceasefire that year.

A 2018 agreement to stop hostilities around the rebel-held port of Hodeidah, a lifeline for the Arab world’s poorest country, was also ignored.

Both the Houthis and Saudi Arabia welcomed the latest initiative, which came on the heels of an uptick in attacks but also an increase in diplomacy including ongoing talks – which the rebels rejected – in Riyadh.

“This time I’m optimistic. This truce is different from all the previous ones,” Asmaa Zayed, a university student who also works as a cashier in Hodeidah, told AFP.

“The fact that Ramadan has come gives us a lot of hope. This war started when I was 15 and turned all my dreams into nightmares.”

In his announcement, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said that under the agreement, all land, air and sea military operations in Yemen and across its borders would stop.

I send my best wishes as Muslims around the world begin the holy month of Ramadan.

The Holy Qur’an teaches us that God created nations and tribes “that we might know one another.”

Let us learn from each other and build together a peaceful world.

Ramadan kareem. pic.twitter.com/GcBLwn9JHq

– Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) On April 2, 2022, fuel ships will be allowed to enter the port of Hodeidah and commercial flights to certain regional destinations can resume from the airport in the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa – both of which are key demands of the rebels before they contemplate peace. talks.

Grundberg said the two sides also agreed to meet to open roads in Taiz and other provinces, adding that the truce could be renewed with their consent.

“All Yemeni women, men and children who have suffered so much during more than seven years of war expect nothing less from the end of this war,” the Swedish diplomat said.

‘Dangers of death and war’ With the fighting in Yemen reaching a stalemate, the Houthis have launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and its coalition partner the United Arab Emirates this year, often targeting oil facilities.

The coalition responded with air strikes.

Last week, on the seventh anniversary of the war and a day after an attack on an oil plant within sight of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Saudi city of Jeddah, the Houthis announced a unilateral three-day ceasefire.

The coalition then announced its own truce starting Wednesday, ahead of discussions with international partners in Riyadh. The rebels refused to attend the talks in an “enemy” country.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday expressed its “support” for the UN ceasefire, which was also welcomed by US President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“These are important steps, but they are not enough,” Biden said. The ceasefire must be adhered to, and as I said before, it is essential that we end this war.”

The main question now is whether the truce will be observed.

The Norwegian Refugee Council described it as “an essential development for millions of Yemenis who need a respite after years of relentless fighting”.

“We really hope this is the beginning of a new chapter that gives Yemenis a chance to stand on their own two feet again in peace and stability,” Country Director for Yemen Erin Hutchinson said in a statement.

The war in Yemen began when the Houthis took control of Sanaa in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia to intervene the following March to support the ousted government.

It has plunged what was already the Arab world’s poorest country into years of crisis, with infrastructure and services failing and 80 percent of the population of 30 million dependent on aid.

“Everything around us smells of death and war,” said Zayed, a student in Hodeidah. “I think I will go into a recession if this truce expires or fails.”

