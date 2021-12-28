Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Announce Temporary Resumption of UN Flights to Sana’a

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Tuesday they have allowed the temporary resumption of UN flights to Sanaa airport in the capital, a week after a disruption due to airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

“The civil aviation authority announces the resumption of flights by the UN and other organizations to Sanaa airport on a temporary basis,” reported rebel-run Al-Masirah television.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (of the rebel administration) was contacted to notify the UN and all international organizations that the Sanaa airport was ready to receive flights.”

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war between the government, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels since 2014.

Flights to the rebel-controlled capital have largely been halted by a Saudi-led blockade since August 2016, but there have been waivers for aid flights that are a key livelihood for the population.

The Houthi rebels said UN aid flights to Sanaa had been stopped by Saudi-led airstrikes last week, but the coalition said the airport had already been closed two days earlier and blamed the rebels.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on Sunday that the Houthis were “militarizing” the Sanaa airport and using it as a “main hub for launching ballistic missiles and drones” into the kingdom.

The Houthis on Tuesday accused the coalition of preventing the entry of “communication and navigation devices … into the Sanaa airport to replace the old ones.”

“The UN and international organizations have been informed that the long-term operation of these devices is not guaranteed, given their age,” they added.

( Jowharwith AFP)