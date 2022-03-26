Yemen’s Houthi rebels demand truce after wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Houthi rebels declared a three-day truce with the Saudi-led coalition and waved the prospect of a “permanent” ceasefire on Saturday, the seventh anniversary of a brutal conflict that has killed millions on the brink of famine.

A day after a wave of Houthi drone and missile attacks on Saudi targets, including an inferno oil factory near the Formula 1 race in Jeddah, political leader Mahdi al-Mashat halted rebel operations.

As thousands marched in the capital, Sanaa, to mark the anniversary, Al-Mashat appeared on television to announce “the suspension of missile and drone strikes and all military actions for three days.”

“We are ready to turn this announcement into a final and permanent commitment in the event that Saudi Arabia commits to end the siege and stop its raids on Yemen once and for all,” he said.

There was no immediate response from Saudi Arabia, which responded to Friday’s attacks by launching air strikes on Sanaa and Hodeidah and destroying four boats laden with explosives.

Yemen, the poorest country in the Arab world even before the war, had been teetering on the brink of disaster for years as the complex conflict raged on multiple fronts.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, directly or indirectly, and millions displaced in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Peace will come

Al-Mashat said that the Houthis are ready “to release all coalition prisoners, including (President Abed Rabbo Mansour), Hadi’s brother, and prisoners from militias and other nationalities, in exchange for the full release of all our prisoners.”

“The Saudi regime must prove its seriousness… by responding to the ceasefire, lifting the siege and expelling foreign forces from our country,” he added.

After that comes peace, and then it is time to talk about political solutions in a calm atmosphere away from any military or humanitarian pressures.”

The surprise move by the Iran-backed rebels came exactly seven years after the Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the Yemeni government, after the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014.

After months of negotiations, Iran is close to reviving a faltering agreement with international partners in which it will curb its nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief.

When it first intervened in Yemen on March 26, 2015, the Saudi-led coalition was made up of nine countries.

Today, only Saudi Arabia, and to a lesser extent the United Arab Emirates, says it has withdrawn its forces from Yemen but remains an influential partner.

The coalition’s intervention halted the Houthis’ advance in the south and east of the country, but was unable to drive them out of the north, including the capital, Sanaa.

“Militarily, the war has reached a dead end,” Elizabeth Kendall, a researcher at Oxford University, told AFP this week, adding that Saudi Arabia “may be keen at this point to extract itself” from Yemen.

“But it needs to be able to regard any withdrawal as a victory and to ensure that it is not left with a hostile Houthi-controlled country on its southern border,” she added.

